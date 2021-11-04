Australian accused of kidnapping a four-year-old girl who was searched for 18 days

Hour ago

Photo author, Wa police Photo caption, Cleo Smith in hospital after being found after 18 days of searching

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, was charged with kidnapping four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was found Wednesday after 18 days of searching. A girl disappeared from a tent at a camping site near Carnarvon on the west coast of Australia on October 16. She was found locked in an empty house in Carnarvon on November 3.

The accused Terence Darrell Kelly appeared in court on Thursday in the city of Carnarvon. He is charged with several crimes, including the kidnapping of a child under the age of 16.

Kelly did not ask the court, which was considering the issue of preventive measure, for release on bail. He will remain under arrest until December 6th. After the trial, Kelly was sent to the hospital, as while in custody he received injuries that required hospitalization.

According to police, Terence Kelly has nothing to do with the Smith family.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Cleo Smith in the arms of her mother Ellie Smith

Chief Investigator Rod Wilde said Kelly acted alone. The police also believe that the abduction was spontaneous and not planned.

Kelly’s neighbors were shocked that he was accused of kidnapping. According to them, this is a very quiet person who always held himself on his own, but everyone on the street knew him.

Earlier, ABC News reported that one of Kelly’s neighbors saw him buying diapers.