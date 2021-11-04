Azilia Banks predicted the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. What awaits us next

Kim and Kanye are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples: Kanye filmed her in his videos, made a grand proposal, together they became the parents of four children – Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm. The stars spent about nine years together and seemed like the most reliable couple. But in 2020, Azilia Banks predicted their divorce, but she did not guess the year: they broke up in February 2021. And in the tiktok, a video appeared in which a girl, on a printed poster with a screenshot of Azilia’s stories with predictions, crosses out one of the first points.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce prompted the internet to think that maybe Azilia really sees the future. On the fateful list, she predicts the divorce of another beloved Hollywood couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, in 2026 after trying an open relationship two years earlier.

The most frightening prediction concerns Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Banks believes that Meghan will get into a car accident in 2022 and die, and Harry will return to the UK. Among other updates of the royal family – Queen Elizabeth will die in 2023, and some very young earl or duke will marry Naomi Campbell in the same year, and in this marriage she will become a mother two years later.