Baku comments on reports of meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan

Baku comments on reports of meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan

There is no information about a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but such a meeting is not ruled out in the future, RIA Novosti said.

2021-11-04T15: 34

2021-11-04T15: 34

2021-11-04T15: 49

BAKU, November 4 – RIA Novosti. There is no information about the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but such a meeting is not ruled out in the future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday. On November, the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan said that a meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan has not yet been planned. At the same time, he added that “there are proposals for a meeting in different formats, which are at the stage of discussion. The media stated that during the upcoming meeting, it is planned to sign a document on the demarcation and delimitation of the border, as well as the opening of regional transport communications.” in connection with any meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, “Bayramov said. At the same time, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the future.

