Baltic experts warn EU about Russian threat – InoTV

Some call Lithuania “The country of one problem” due to the constant harsh criticism of Russia, Seselgite admitted: “This is due to our concern about the issue of defense, aggressive and manipulative policy of Russia towards Lithuania and other states of the region.“. But in her opinion, on the whole, we can say that because of her “complex history“Lithuania’s foreign policy is based on” strong support for democratic values”, And not only in our region, but now also beyond its borders – for example, with regard to the development of cooperation with Taiwan, despite the negative reaction from China.

At the same time, the European Union is not fully aware of the scale of the real threat from Russia, the Lithuanian expert believes. “In most cases, the threat to Russia in Europe is downplayed. On the one hand, in some cases this is due to a lack of understanding of how Russia functions and how it can penetrate the political systems of other countries. On the other hand, in many cases Russia is objectively too far away, acts less actively, projects less influence and is less interested in manipulating the political systems of Western European countries.“, – said Ceselgite in an interview with El Confidencial.

At the same time, Evelin Kaldoya, an Estonian journalist and head of the international department of the Postimees newspaper, is confident that NATO adequately estimates the scale “Russian threat“And the need to protect yourself. “Yes, the danger is real, and I don’t think any NATO military analyst doubts it. That is why there are units of the Expanded Forward Presence, the decision on the deployment of which was made at the Warsaw summit of NATO. They ensure that Russia does not make any miscalculations and remind it that it is better to stay within its own borders and not seek direct military conflict with the alliance.“, – she stressed in an interview with El Confidencial.

Kaldoya also noted that the Russian-speaking community on the territory of Estonia includes people of various nationalities from the former Soviet republics – both Russians and Ukrainians, Belarusians, Azerbaijanis, Armenians, and so on. In addition, among the Russians living there, there are different strata that differ in their lifestyle and degree of integration, from Old Believers to people born in Russia who have the right to Estonian citizenship, since their ancestors lived in regions that used to belong to Estonia.

According to her, most of them have already naturalized and received Estonian passports. And the category of stateless persons mainly includes people of the older generation who could not or did not want to learn the Estonian language, but did not begin to obtain Russian citizenship. “This can be beneficial for those who live in border regions. Russia, based on political interest, allows them to enter their territory on the terms of Russian citizens, so they can travel back and forth and smuggle“, Said the Estonian journalist.

At the same time, in her opinion, many Estonians now generally “rarely»Think about Russia. “People subconsciously know about the military threat, which explains the powerful support for NATO, the corresponding military spending and compulsory military service, but in ordinary life no one thinks about Russia. You can easily travel to any corner of Europe, why think about Russia? Yes, she is very close, but you need a visa there.“- explained Kaldoya in an interview with El Confidencial.

According to her, Estonians do not think much about Russian President Vladimir Putin either: “People know that he is an autocrat, but he is the leader of another country with whom we cannot do anything.“. Some kind of noticeable “pro-Russian movement“Not in Estonia now, Kaldoya believes:”This does not mean that there are no Russian citizens idealizing, like some Turks in Germany and Austria, the authoritarian leader of their native country.“.

Perhaps Russia is trying to manipulate public opinion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, democratic values ​​and so on – but these problems are being solved by the security forces, the Estonian journalist explained. “Of course, from time to time they do something like this, but I think the state security forces will better explain to you how and when this happens. Every year our security forces and foreign intelligence service publish a report on this topic.“- concluded Kaldoya in an interview with El Confidencial.