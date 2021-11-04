Ben Affleck is filming a series of books “Guardian of Forgotten Cities” – RT in Russian

Ben Affleck will be working on the film adaptation of Shannon Messenger’s bestselling series Keeper of Forgotten Cities. He will also act as one of the scriptwriters and producers of the project. The film will be released by Disney. According to the plot, the main character, 12-year-old Sophie, suddenly finds out that she is an elf. Sophie goes to the school of magic, where she has to learn new skills, as well as answer many questions regarding her gift and origin.

Disney will release a film based on the bestselling book series Keeper of Forgotten Cities by American writer Shannon Messenger. The series of books is aimed at a teenage audience.

The project will be staged by Ben Affleck. He will also write the script in collaboration with Keith Gritmon and act as one of the producers, reports Deadline. Also involved as a producer in the project is Madison Ainley, who has worked on films such as Justice League and Law of the Night.

Shannon Messenger said that for a long time she did not want to sell the rights to the film adaptation – she was waiting for a suitable team ready to take on the project.

“Some of you may know that I have had tremendous doubts over the years about the sale of film rights to the Guardians of the Lost Cities novels. I waited for the right team to appear. It was already beginning to seem to me that this was unlikely to happen when everything suddenly came together. I spoke to Ben Affleck and he really understands my books, so I’m sure he will do a great job. I can’t wait to see what will happen next, “- said the writer on Instagram.

The main character of the books Shannon Messenger is a 12-year-old girl Sophie with telepathic abilities. The heroine does not understand where her gift came from until she meets a boy who can also read the thoughts of others. Sophie learns that she is an elf. From that moment on, the girl’s life changes dramatically. The heroine becomes a student of the magic school, where she learns new skills. At the same time, Sophie is trying to understand why she, a creature from another world, was born into a family of people.

The first book in the series was published in 2012. To date, nine novels about Sophie’s adventures have been released, which have sold 2.5 million copies.

All the books in the series were included in the list of bestsellers according to The New York Times. The series has been awarded the prestigious California Young Reader Medal.

The last part, Unlocked, was published in November 2020. The largest American company Barnes & Noble, specializing in the sale of books, recognized it as the best literary work for young readers at the end of the year. Also Unlocked entered the semifinals of the Goodreads Choice Award 2020. The writer does not exclude that the series will continue.

Since 2018, the series “Keeper of Forgotten Cities” has been published in Russia. Six books have already been published: Lunar Skylark, Flight on the Unicorn, Eternal Flame, The Invisibles, Starstone and Ashes of Atlantis. The release of the seventh part – “Evil from the Past” is scheduled for February 2021.

Still from the movie “Good Will Hunting”

© kinopoisk.ru

Ben Affleck is best known as an actor. He performed about 70 roles in movies and TV shows. Among the most striking projects with his participation – “Good Will Hunting”, “Gone Girl”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Dogma”, “Armageddon”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Justice League”, “Payback ” and many others. At the same time, the film adaptation of the Guardian of Forgotten Cities series is far from Affleck’s first directorial work.

Including as a director, the artist worked on the biographical thriller Operation Argo, which was awarded an Oscar and as the best film.

Ben Affleck also directed such films as “The Law of the Night”, “City of Thieves”, “Goodbye, Baby, Goodbye.” He is currently working on The Big Farewell: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood, which will tell the story of the creation of Roman Polanski’s classic film Chinatown. The plot will be based on the book of the same name by Sam Wasson.

In addition, Affleck has worked on a number of films as a screenwriter. He co-wrote with Matt Damon the script for Gus Van Sant’s drama Good Will Hunting. The film received nine Oscar nominations and won two of them – Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams).