Bidding progress. We go all the way down

Quotes at 13:00 Moscow time

Moscow Exchange Index: 4178 points (-0.7%)

RTS Index: 1,832 points (-1%)

Positive factors

• Easing of monetary policy by world central banks

• OPEC + deal regulating oil production

• Incentives for the American economy

• Mass vaccination

Negative factors

• Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus and the introduction / prolongation of lockdowns

• Risks of monetary policy tightening by global central banks

• Oil quotes are down 1.6% and are trading at $ 83.4 per barrel of Brent

The Russian market continued to fall on Wednesday. By 13:00 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index is down 0.7%, the RTS index is in the red by 1%. The national currency suffers losses to both the dollar and the euro.

External background to the present moment, there is a weakly negative one. Investors took a break and are waiting for the results of the US Federal Reserve meeting. Today, the US regulator is expected to announce a plan to phase out the buybacks. In addition, traders are waiting for clues regarding the timing of the increase in interest rates.

Tomorrow, the market will focus on the OPEC + meeting. Last week, importing countries stepped up pressure on the alliance, calling for faster production increases to reduce deficits and contain rising prices. However, the rhetoric of OPEC + members suggests that the organization intends to adhere to the previous schedule, according to which the monthly increase will be 0.4 million bpd.

Bidders will also continue to monitor the statistics and financial statements of global corporations. In the remaining days of the week, PMI indicators for the US and Eurozone services will be released, and a key report on the US labor market will also be released. Today we are waiting for data on the number of jobs created in the private sector ADP, on Friday – on the number of new jobs outside the agricultural sector and US unemployment. On Wednesday, large companies will present reports from QUALCOMM, CVS Health, Booking, Marriott, Roku, Electronic Arts.

Asia closed the day with a negative result. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.4%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

European indices are not unanimous. The index of the largest companies in the region Stoxx Europe 600 is stuck at Tuesday’s levels.

American futures are consolidating in the morning after the positive dynamics of the major indices on Monday. The S&P 500 broad market index on Tuesday rewrote all-time highs for the 72nd time this year.

On the oil market on Wednesday, the advantage is on the side of sellers. The price of a barrel of Brent crude by 13:00 Moscow time is down 1.6% to $ 83.4. The pressure on black gold was exerted by statistics from the API, according to which stocks of oil and distillates in the United States increased by 3.6 million and 0.57 million barrels. respectively, while gasoline inventories decreased by 0.5 million b / d. The data looks mildly negative. Today at 17:30 Moscow time we are waiting for the official statistics from the US Department of Energy.

Russian market continues to decline for the second day in a row. The fall in oil prices has brought the oil and gas sector to the outsider of the market. Sales are also taking place in other sectors.

The Moscow Exchange index by 13:00 Moscow time falls by 0.7% and is trading at the level of 4178 p.

“According to the Moscow Exchange index, an upward trend is still relevant,” notes Vasily Karpunin, head of the information and analytical content department at BCS World of Investments. – Its lower border is located at about 3980 p. Above, the area of ​​historical highs of 4290–4300 p. Is the area of ​​historical maximums at 4290–4300 p. This zone separates it from another wave of growth to 4380–4400 p. The short-term forecast for the dynamics of our market is now mostly neutral, but specifically today, a second descent below 4200 is possible. “

Worse than colleagues today the sectoral index of the oil and gas sector is doing well. More than 1% in negative shares went Tatneft, Transneft and Bashneft… Papers are falling Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, Novatek and Surgutneftegaz…

The fall within 0.5% is demonstrated by the sectoral indices of the financial and metallurgical sectors. Stocks look worse than colleagues Polyusa, Alrosa, Sberbank, VTB and TCS… Papers hold in positive territory Mechel ap, Sistema and Mosbirzhi. The latter released data on trade turnover for October.

At the level of Tuesday traded sectoral indices of the consumer, electricity and telecommunications sectors. Sell ​​shares Yandex, PIK, Kamaz, Sollers, FGC UES, Inter RAO, Mosenergo, OGK-2, MTS, Rostelecom… Restrain the fall of purchases in securities Detsky Mir, Lenta, X5, RusHydro, Unipro.

The sectoral index of representatives of chemistry and petrochemistry came out in a small plus. Here, after a drawdown, stocks are corrected Akrona…

