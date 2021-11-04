https://ria.ru/20211103/sammit-1757660838.html
Biden told Erdogan he was concerned about Turkey’s S-400 systems
Biden told Erdogan that he is concerned about Turkey’s S-400 systems – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Biden told Erdogan he was concerned about Turkey’s S-400 systems
US President Joe Biden during the G20 summit in Rome last weekend conveyed his concern to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T23: 43
2021-11-03T23: 43
2021-11-03T23: 43
in the world
USA
washington (city)
joe biden
f-35
big twenty
NATO
s-400 “triumph”
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757150944_0:11:2981:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a552ff61cd2c27bffe65214a2228c6.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan Washington’s concerns over Ankara’s use of Russian S-400 air defense systems at the G20 summit in Rome last weekend, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. the Italian capital on October 30-31. “President Biden reaffirmed our partnership and the importance of Turkey as a NATO partner. At the same time, at this meeting, the President conveyed to the Turkish leader our concern over the fact that Turkey has Russian S-400 systems.” Price said during a regular briefing. As the high-ranking diplomat noted, the United States conveyed its concern to Turkey “very clearly.” ed.) F-35 “, – added Price. Russia and Turkey signed a contract for a regimental set of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 in 2017, deliveries to the Turkish side were carried out in the summer-autumn of 2019.
https://ria.ru/20211102/oruzhie-1757465709.html
USA
washington (city)
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757150944_252 0:2981:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b825c68fab8ee86fada6e2b3f3785389.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, washington (city), joe biden, f-35, big twenty, nato, s-400 triumph, ned price, russia
Biden told Erdogan he was concerned about Turkey’s S-400 systems