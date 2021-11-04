https://ria.ru/20211103/sammit-1757660838.html

Biden told Erdogan he was concerned about Turkey’s S-400 systems

US President Joe Biden during the G20 summit in Rome last weekend conveyed his concern to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan Washington’s concerns over Ankara’s use of Russian S-400 air defense systems at the G20 summit in Rome last weekend, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. the Italian capital on October 30-31. “President Biden reaffirmed our partnership and the importance of Turkey as a NATO partner. At the same time, at this meeting, the President conveyed to the Turkish leader our concern over the fact that Turkey has Russian S-400 systems.” Price said during a regular briefing. As the high-ranking diplomat noted, the United States conveyed its concern to Turkey “very clearly.” ed.) F-35 “, – added Price. Russia and Turkey signed a contract for a regimental set of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 in 2017, deliveries to the Turkish side were carried out in the summer-autumn of 2019.

