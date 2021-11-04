Binance Aims To Help Find The Squid Game Token Fraud

According to Barnars, intelligence from Binance is currently working to collect relevant data and information that will help authorities capture those responsible for targeting the Token Squid Game.

The profitable cryptocurrency SQUID inspired the South Korean show Squid Game and managed to increase prices in a few days.

token’s popularity quickly fell as SQUID prices dropped to zero and its developers decided to abandon their project and ditch the investor’s money.

Binance is reportedly considering new options to track down intruders. A company spokesman said they are using blockchain-analyses related to developers and will use blockchain-analyses to identify intruders. The exchange will also provide relevant information from the authorities to assist them in further investigation. It should be noted that the game-for-money token SQUID was created on Binance Smart Chain, however the exchange showed that the protocol is an open source ecosystem and therefore the company has no control over the projects built on the network.

A Bitcoin spokesman stated that these deception strategies have become quite common in the sector and that they are trying to find as many leading figures as possible in order to find the real culprits.

The platform reported that the attackers used the Tornado cash mixing service to hide their identity. Investors of money for tornado have yet to comment.

Binance has a promising experience when it comes to fighting crime in the cryptocurrency sector. Previously, this exchange rate helped the authorities expose the identities of the FANNYCAT criminal gang, a group of hackers responsible for organizing frequent virus attacks and paying out money in cryptocurrencies from people.