Binance Distributes $ 30M in Rewards Ahead of Polkadot’s Parachain Auction

Crypto exchange Binance has announced a weekly promotion ahead of the launch of the Polkadot (DOT) slot auction. Among its participants, rewards of $ 30 million will be distributed. This was reported on the company’s website.

“Users will be able to receive a bonus on the slot auction page every hour. Rewards of $ 30 million will be fully issued during the promotion period, ”Binance said.

The Polkadot Ecosystem Parachain Auction kicks off on Binance on November 11 at 4:00 PM (UTC) and ends on December 16, 2021 at 15:59 (UTC). Users will be able to take advantage of DOT staking on the platform and vote on Polkadot’s parachain projects.

DOT tokens staked during the launch period cannot be redeemed as they will be locked.

“If your chosen project wins, your DOTs will be locked for 96 weeks. In return, you will receive staking rewards from your chosen project. If it fails trading for a slot, your stake in DOT staking will be returned to your spot wallet on 12/18/2021 (UTC), ”Binance said.

The promotion starts on November 4 at 4:00 pm (UTC) and runs until November 11 at 3:59 pm (UTC).

During the auction, Binance will offer a liquidity solution – BDOT. Users will be able to convert staked DOTs to BDOTs at a 1: 1 ratio.

After the lease period of the parachain slot ends, users will be able to redeem DOT for BDOT. The latter will be available for trading on the platform.

Parachains are a variety of specialized blockchains that connect to the Polkadot “relay” chain and constitute the “multichain” aspect of the platform’s architecture.

Since July 2021, parachains have been successfully operating in an experimental version of the Kusama blockchain protocol.

In anticipation of the launch of the auction of slots, the price of Polkadot demonstrates an increase – 32.1% over the past seven days and 4.7% over the last day.

Data: CoinGecko.

Previously, Polkadot developers announced their readiness to deploy parachains, calling them the final phase of a multi-stage mainnet launch process.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER