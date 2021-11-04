Binance Launches $ 116 Million Initiative In France To Promote Digital Currencies

He partnered with France Fintech, a non-profit organization that helped accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies in France. The $ 116 million initiative launched by Binance will help foster the development of cryptocurrencies in the region. The initiative was first unveiled by Binhaxi CEO Zhangpeng Zhao

The new initiative, known as Objective Moon, will be developed by Binance’s R&D team in France.

According to the official blog post, the new project aims to create three large innovative projects in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain – the development of Binance’s R&D department in France, then the decentralized technology acceleration ledger technology DLT, and finally an online education program in order to root talent in the cryptocurrency industry in France.

We are confident that with the start of major Bitcoin operations and investments in France, we can do our part to make France and Europe a leading global player in the cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency industry. the blog says what it says.

Benance’s plan to introduce a new online education program to be created in coalition with France Fintech. This program will help people who want to learn more about the growing cryptocurrency space and want to build a career on this lucrative road.

The initiative was announced at a conference held on November 3, 2021 in the presence of French Finance Minister Christa O, Minister of Digital Transformation and Electronic Communications.