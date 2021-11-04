Binance Seeks To Find Guilty Of Squid Game Token Fraud

Intelligence from Binance is busy collecting data and information that will help authorities capture the attackers behind the Token Squid Game targeting, Barnars said.

The Squid Game Show managed to rise in prices within days as the lucrative SQUID cryptocurrencies inspired the South Korean Squid Game Show.

Token’s popularity slowly declined as the price of SQUID dropped to zero, and its developers decided to abandon their project and move away from the investor’s money.

binance is considering new options to track down intruders. A company spokesman said they were writing off addresses associated with the developers, and the exchange would provide the authorities with relevant information to help them investigate further. It can be noted that the game-for-money token SQUID was created on Binance Smart Chain, however the exchange discovered that the protocol is an open source ecosystem, and thus the company has no control over the projects built on the network.

According to a Binance spokesperson, these deception strategies have become quite common in the sector and they try to find as many leads as possible to identify the real culprits.

The platform reported that the attackers used the Tornado cash collection service to hide their identity. Investors of tornado dollars cannot provide any further comment.

He has a promising experience in the fight against crime in the cryptocurrency sector. exchange previously helped the authorities expose the identities of the FANNYCAT criminal gang, a hacker group responsible for organizing frequent virus attacks and paying out cryptocurrency money from people.