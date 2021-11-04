Binance will spend $ 115 million in France to develop the European cryptocurrency ecosystem

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is launching a € 100 million ($ 115 million) initiative to develop the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem in France and Europe, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said in an interview with French Minister Cedric O at the French Finance Ministry. Paris.

Binance is launching a new initiative, officially named Objective Moon, in partnership with local financial technology association France FinTech. A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the association will help Binance connect and work with the local fintech sector.

According to the announcement, Objective Moon will see the development of Binance’s R&D center in France. To this end, the cryptocurrency exchange plans to attract talented cryptocurrency and blockchain specialists from all over France and Europe.

As part of the $ 115 million initiative, Binance aims to launch a decentralized accounting technology accelerator called the Objective Moon Accelerator and an online learning program to attract new talent for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. French online educational platform OpenClassrooms and cryptocurrency hardware provider Ledger will also contribute to the development of the educational program.

“France FinTech believes that France is uniquely positioned in terms of regulation, talent and experience to be a leading player in Europe in the field of decentralized finance,” commented France FinTech Chairman Alain Clot. He said the partnership with Binance will support the growth of the entire ecosystem.

Praising French and European technology and talent, CZ said that Binance plans to help make France and Europe the world’s leading players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry by launching its core operations and investments in the country.

Known for its “decentralized” structure, Binance was reportedly looking for a headquarters in Europe. The exchange reportedly opened three subsidiaries in Ireland in September. CZ then told Bloomberg that Binance plans to open “multiple headquarters in different parts of the world.”