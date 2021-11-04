Bioweapons attacks are more dangerous than pandemics, Bill Gates warns

By
Cornelius Chandler
Bill Gates at the Glasgow Climate Conference

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said the world must prepare not only for new pandemics, but also for possible terrorist attacks using biological weapons, which, in his opinion, could be even more dangerous than the spread of coronavirus.

Gates said in an interview with UK-based NGO Policy Exchange that billions of dollars will need to be spent on epidemiological safety research and the development of specific mechanisms to combat infectious diseases to counter new threats.

He called on the World Health Organization to create a special working group to monitor the epidemiological situation. According to Gates, this structure can also prepare for possible attacks by bioterrorists, working out scenarios for eliminating their consequences.

“The WHO Pandemic Working Group is likely to need about a billion dollars a year. It will monitor and conduct ‘bacteriological exercises,’ as I call them,” Microsoft founder said in an interview with former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who currently chairs the British Parliamentary Health Committee.

