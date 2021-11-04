Bioweapons attacks are more dangerous than pandemics, Bill Gates warns

3 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Bill Gates at the Glasgow Climate Conference

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said the world must prepare not only for new pandemics, but also for possible terrorist attacks using biological weapons, which, in his opinion, could be even more dangerous than the spread of coronavirus.

Gates said in an interview with UK-based NGO Policy Exchange that billions of dollars will need to be spent on epidemiological safety research and the development of specific mechanisms to combat infectious diseases to counter new threats.

He called on the World Health Organization to create a special working group to monitor the epidemiological situation. According to Gates, this structure can also prepare for possible attacks by bioterrorists, working out scenarios for eliminating their consequences.

“The WHO Pandemic Working Group is likely to need about a billion dollars a year. It will monitor and conduct ‘bacteriological exercises,’ as I call them,” Microsoft founder said in an interview with former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who currently chairs the British Parliamentary Health Committee.

Gates explains the importance of preventing the threat of terrorist attacks with the use of biological weapons as follows: “What if bioterrorists bring smallpox to 10 airports? We know how the world can respond to this? There are naturally occurring epidemics and epidemics caused by bioterrorism. what we are experiencing now. “

“I hope that in five years I can write a book called ‘We Are Ready for the Next Pandemic,’ but that requires spending billions of dollars on research and development. The US and UK will be involved,” Gates explained.

Fulfilled predictions

However, according to Gates, the huge costs required to combat future pandemics could bring other results to humanity, for example, getting rid of the flu and colds. The businessman and philanthropist who is now the fourth richest person in the world predicted the emergence of major medical innovations.

“The good news is that the research and development needed to fight the next pandemic is things like cheapening vaccines, building large factories, eradicating influenza, eradicating colds, making vaccines as a small sticker on the arm. will be incredibly useful even at a time when we don’t have pandemics, ”says Gates.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds various medical projects, including the development of vaccines against Covid-19. In previous years, the businessman has invested billions of dollars to make vaccines against various diseases more affordable in the world’s poorest countries.

Years before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gates warned of the threat of new deadly flu epidemics that the world is not ready for. “I keep my fingers crossed so that a deadly epidemic like the flu doesn’t happen in the next 10 years,” Gates told the BBC in 2016.

“If anything kills more than 10 million people over the next few decades, it will most likely be a highly pathogenic virus, not a war. Not missiles, but microbes,” Gates told TED in 2015.

“One of the reasons for this is that we have invested huge amounts of money in nuclear deterrence, but have invested very little in epidemic prevention. We are not ready for the next epidemic,” the founder of Microsoft concluded at the time.