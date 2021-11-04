Bitcoin is close to all-time high

wbcc-club.com

The last seven days have been extremely favorable for the “first cryptocurrency”. Bitcoin was able not only to gain a foothold above $ 50 thousand, but in spite of critics it came close to the historical maximum – $ 60 thousand. At the same time, “digital gold” turned the attention of investors and sent most of the cryptocurrencies into the red zone, the correspondent of the business information center Kapital.kz reports. …

This behavior of bitcoin is directly related to derivatives and institutional investors, according to analysts at Arcane Research. They noted that the majority of traders trading bitcoin futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange are clearly determined to further increase the price of the “first cryptocurrency” amid the potential approval of the first US bitcoin ETF. JP Morgan experts agreed with the conclusions of their colleagues. The experts added that the impetus for Bitcoin was information about the growing popularity of the second level network for the BTC Lightning Network blockchain and the statement of the US authorities about the absence of plans to ban cryptocurrencies. “Institutionals seem to be returning to bitcoin, arguably considering it the best inflation hedge against gold,” the bank’s analysts said in a note.

It is also interesting that the “rally” of bitcoin took place against the backdrop of news that would have recently led to a decrease in quotations on the crypto market. This is news from China and a potential scandal with the world’s most popular stablecoin, Tether USD, pegged to the dollar. Thus, the Chinese media reported that specialized departments were instructed to study the legal aspects related to cryptocurrency trading. And Bloomberg published an investigation in which it questioned the reliability and stability of Tether USD, which occupies a key place among the “stablecoins” and is the benchmark for the dollar on almost all key cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the publication, the collateral for Tether (USDT) includes short-term loans to large Chinese companies, as well as loans to cryptocurrency platforms that issue loans secured by digital assets. The publication points out that the company Tether Limited, which has been behind Tether for several years, refuses to provide data from an independent external audit to allay the community’s suspicions. The investigation also says that the growth in USDT emission, which in the last year alone amounted to 49 billion USDT with a total amount of 69 billion USDT, could place Tether Limited among the 50 largest banks in the United States, if the company was not registered in an unregulated offshore jurisdiction. Bloomberg analysts called USDT a ticking time bomb and noted that the collapse of the “stablecoin” could cause a crisis of confidence in the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed a barely noticeable decline. As of Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.28 trillion, which is a modest 0.17% below the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

On Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 55,875. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of digital gold increased by $ 37 billion and amounted to $ 1,051 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization increased by 0.99 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 45.63%.

2. Ethereum (ETH). Efir was unable to repeat the feat of its older brother and continue its growth against the background of a negative agenda, but even in spite of this it proved to be a fine fellow and did not give up the positions it had recently won. Last week, one of the independent developers, Dmitry Tsumak, said that he had discovered a critical vulnerability in the digital oil staking protocols that could potentially lead to theft of user funds. The developers promptly eliminated the identified bug, but, as they say, users still have a sediment.

On Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 3486. As a result of the past seven days, the value of the asset has grown by a whopping 22.01%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 17.91%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB).

The own cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange by the end of the reporting week received personal doping from its creator, which made it possible to neutralize the drop at the beginning of the week. Binance became the founder of a $ 1 billion fund, the funds will be used to develop the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem, the main cryptocurrency of which is BNB. The fund will focus on a talent development program, a liquidity incentive program, a developer support program, and investment and incubation activities. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the fund was set up to transform BSC into “a first-of-its-kind blockchain ecosystem with a billion users.”

On Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 435.50. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency has not changed. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.16 percentage points to 3.38%.

4. Cordano (ADA). On Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.14. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days has decreased by 3.17%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has lost 0.05 percentage points and amounted to 3.06%.

5. Ripple (XRP). On Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.1. Growth by the end of the week – 2.8%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.04 percentage points to 2.24%.