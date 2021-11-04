BMW’s flagship M-crossover will be presented at the end of November – Autoreview

In fact, the first private display of this car will take place on November 17 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. But the public debut is scheduled for November 29 (Moscow time on November 30). There is very little official information about the car so far. BMW calls it the flagship of the M division and it will be an “all-new high-performance hybrid.” However, there is much more unofficial data.

We are talking about a crossover, which is still conventionally called the BMW X8. This index has not yet been confirmed, although a year ago the company applied for the registration of the X8 M trade name. But it is possible that the car will eventually be called the BMW XM (although such an index has already been used by Citroen). One way or another, the new crossover will be offered only in the most powerful M-version: according to preliminary information: the V8 biturbo engine and the electric motor will jointly produce about 700 forces.

The future X8 / XM should not be considered a “sports” version of the X7: the analogy with the X3 / X4 and X5 / X6 families will not work here. Judging by the spy photos, the new M-crossover will have an original body that is far from a coupe-like shape. And he will also be the first BMW model with a new facial expression: the world fashion for two-tier lighting equipment with upper “eyebrows” of turn signals will also reach the Bavarian cars.

However, the X8 / XM will be produced at the same plant in the United States, where all BMW crossovers from X3 to X7 are made. Market entry will take place in 2022.