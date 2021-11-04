Boeing-747 emergency landing in Novosibirsk turned out to be faulty :: Society :: RBK

Later, the Unified Dispatch Service told Interfax that after the departure, the aircraft’s left engine caught fire and the crew requested an emergency return to the airport.

The governor confirmed the death of Zapolyarye employees in An-12 near Irkutsk



On November 3, near the village of Pivovarikha, 7 km from Irkutsk, an An-12 cargo plane of the Belarusian Grodno airline crashed. He flew from Yakutsk to Irkutsk and, according to TASS, was intended to transport food to Chukotka. According to the Investigative Committee, the plane crashed while landing. The vessel was operated by an experienced crew, the Belarusian Transport Ministry said.

Among the main versions of the crash – technical failure and bad weather, reported a source of “RIA Novosti”. Because of the freezing rain, the rudder and part of the wing of the ship could freeze up, said an Interfax source. When the plane landed, it was snowing heavily, which made it difficult to see, the press secretary of the international airport Irkutsk Klim Kulikov noted to TASS. Pilot error could also have been the cause of the crash, a TASS source emphasized.

The preliminary reasons for the An-12 crash near Irkutsk have become known



According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were nine people on board. Five crew members and four people who accompanied the cargo were killed. Among them are four citizens of Russia, three Belarusians and two Ukrainians, said the deputy head of the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region. Two of the victims were employees of the Zapolyarye transport company, Governor Igor Kobzev said.

Both flight recorders were found at the crash site, and the Interstate Aviation Committee formed a commission of inquiry. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 263 (violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence).