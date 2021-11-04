Bowser will be punished for hacking Nintendo Switch

Canadian hacker Gary Bowser pleaded guilty to a number of accusations by the company Nintendo and is now obliged to pay the Japanese giant an amount of $ 4.5 million, at the same time risking being sentenced to ten years in prison …

The 51-year-old hacker’s offenses include developing, producing, advertising and distributing various technical devices and programs that allow illegal copies of games to run on multiple console systems. In addition to Nintendo Switch, we are talking, in particular, about Nintendo 3DS…

According to the materials of the case, Bowser has been engaged in his activities since approximately the summer of 2013 as part of the Team Xecuter group. The documents say that so far the attackers have been able to earn at least “several tens of millions of dollars,” of which only Bowser received $ 350,000 a year.

The hacker was pursued by Nintendo for several years, but the situation came to a logical conclusion only last year, after Bowser was actively interested in the American authorities, who sought his deportation to the United States from the Dominican Republic for trial.

In addition, another Team Xecuter member, 48-year-old Max Lewarn, a native of France, was also arrested. He was detained in Canada.

In the spring of 2021, a lawsuit filed by Nintendo lawyers against Bowser reported that the hacker’s activities continued to expose tens of millions of Switch and Switch Lite consoles to piracy. The company demanded to recover damages from the defendant in the amount of $ 2,500 for each device sold and $ 150,000 for each copyright infringement, as well as permanently close his activities.

Bowser himself denied the allegations and insisted that he was not involved in Team Xecuter’s affairs, but has now pleaded guilty to a number of charges. …

In recent years, Nintendo has filed several lawsuits against intermediaries distributing hacking tools to hack consoles, one of which brought the company $ 2 million in compensation. In the spring, the company also won a case to ban the sale of dongles. RCM Loader.

