Britain first approves lightnupiravir for COVID-19

Great Britain was the first in the world to approve the use of the drug molnupiravir produced by Merck & Co for the treatment of COVID-19, the head of the British Ministry of Health said RIA Novosti, 04.11.

LONDON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. The UK is the first country in the world to approve the use of Merck & amp; Co’s molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, Sajid Javid, the head of the British Ministry of Health, said. “The UK became the first country in the world to approve Merck’s molnupiravir drug against COVID-19,” Javid wrote on Twitter The minister added in his video message that the British will be able to take molnupiravir tablets “in a comfortable environment – at home.” The drug has received the approval of an independent regulator – the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Health Products Administration (MHRA). The regulator considered the drug “safe and effective,” said the head of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health. “I now work with teams of specialists in the government and the national health system NHS to be able to urgently provide this drug to the most vulnerable patients as soon as possible,” said Javid Earlier, Merck & amp; Co announced a successful trial of molnupiravir tablets, which reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 50%. The company has filed an application with the US regulator to approve the emergency use of the drug. The drug could become the world’s first oral antiviral drug for coronavirus.

