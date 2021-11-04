British startup introduced a wheeled power bank for electric vehicles

British startup ZipCharge has unveiled an innovative product for mobile charging of electric vehicles called ZipCharge Go, which is essentially a huge power bank. The novelty will allow users of cars on electric traction to always carry with them a supply of energy for emergencies, by analogy with a canister of fuel in the case of classic cars with internal combustion engines.

ZipCharge Go weighs 23 kg. The powerbank looks like a travel suitcase, and is equipped with wheels and a retractable handle for easy transport. ZipCharge claims that the device can provide a range of 32 km in 30 minutes of charging. This is quite enough to get to the nearest charging station or at least an outlet. In addition, the company is already working on a mobile charger that can provide a range of 65 km. The car power bank is compatible with all vehicles that use the Type 2 connector for charging. Users can use the proprietary ZipCharge application to control the charging process.

The first deliveries of ZipCharge Go are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company intends to release two versions of the power bank – 4 and 8 kW. Information about the cost of new items has not yet been disclosed, but it is known that ZipCharge will provide a mobile charger for rent for $ 67 per month.