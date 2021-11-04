BTS conquered Leonardo DiCaprio’s heart 💜









“Parasite” star Jo Young Jung shares a sweet secret from a Hollywood actor!









The actress herself learned about Leo’s special relationship with BTS during the Academy Awards in February 2020. Jo Young Jung was able to chat with the actor behind the scenes of the ceremony, which she talked about on Saturday Night Live Korea. In a conversation with Jo Young Jung, he confessed that he is a real ARMY and even said which BTS song he has favorite 🥰









The conversation between Leonardo and Jo Young Jung took place a couple of minutes before she and the film crew of “Parasite” were due to take the stage to receive the award. The actor congratulated the actress on the victory, and then she asked if he knew who BTS were.

It turned out that the actor not only knows about this K-pop group, but also listens to their music. Leonardo DiCaprio called his favorite track “Blood, Sweat and Tears”. Wonderful choice 😉

By the way, the actor wasted no time and even asked Cho Yeon Jung for her phone number. However, I was a little mistaken with the name in the contacts, and confused her name with the name of Yoon Yeo Joon, an actress who received an Oscar for her role in the film “Minari”. Jo Young Jung was not offended: she corrected Leonardo and explained the origin of her name. So cute!

