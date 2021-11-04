https://ria.ru/20211104/kitay-1757688656.html

China discovered large reserves of shale oil in the east of the country

MOSCOW, November 4 – Project “Russia-China: Main”. China has discovered the largest shale oil reserves, estimated at more than 4 billion tons. Oil fields are explored by Sinopec Corporation in the Shengli field in Shandong province in the east of the country. Shale oil production there will begin in the near future and will be brought to a million tons per year by 2025. China began large-scale exploration and production of shale oil in 2019. According to analysts, this will stop the growth of China’s dependence on “black gold” imports. Today, China provides about 70% of national oil consumption through imports. Earlier this year, Sinopec announced the discovery of 1.3 billion tons of shale oil deposits in the Daqing field in the northeastern Heilongjiang province. Chinese oil giant CNPC, in turn, reported on the discovery of shale oil reserves of a billion tons at the Ordos field in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC.

