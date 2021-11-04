China versus tech giants: what is behind the PRC attack on its own companies

Data, data and more data

The reasons for this situation are largely formed by Chinese Internet users who, according to Robin Li (the head of the largest Chinese search engine Baidu), are “more open and less sensitive to the protection of personal data” than their friends in other countries. For example, according to Global GfK’s Survey: Willingness to share personal data, 38% of Chinese users are willing to give away their personal data for bonuses and better customer experiences. This is the highest rate in the world. Only 8% are not ready to share their data. For comparison: in Germany and Japan, 12% and 8% of users, respectively, are ready to share their personal data.

Chinese tech giants have leveraged the prevailing attitude of Chinese users towards their data. Each of them has built powerful ecosystems around them, covering almost all aspects of life and taking into account their unique preferences. For example, the Tencent ecosystem spans over 600 different companies.

The connecting link between various services is “oil of the XXI century” – personal data. Unsurprisingly, China’s tech ecosystems were isolated from each other – much like the data they accumulated. Moreover, the official structures of the PRC did not have access to these data. Digital monopolies began to form within ecosystems.

COVID-19 as a catalyst for the process

The pandemic that broke out in China in 2020 showed the shortcomings of the current personal data management model through the introduction of so-called health codes. When implementing it, the country’s authorities clearly saw a simple but important fact: China’s national technology companies know more about the country’s citizens than the state. Without cross-access to user data (Baidu card, Wechat data, Alipay payments), health codes would be useless. In a number of sensitive industries, such as banking, fintech companies, in particular Ant Finance, had more client information than state-owned banks.

The scale of the activities of a private company can carry a systemic risk for the country’s financial sector, since they do not obey the requirements of credit institutions. Supplement this picture with the fact that when an IPO is held on the American stock exchange, foreign citizens will become investors of a systemically important company, and a cocktail arises that poses a risk to the sovereignty of the country’s financial system.

Here the authorities in the PRC could no longer remain silent. Actions followed – the cancellation of the Ant Finance IPO, the application of regulatory requirements of credit institutions to the company and a formal fine.

Social contract

It is not in the interests of the authorities to destroy national technological champions. On the contrary, the country’s technology sector receives colossal infrastructure support from the Chinese authorities through the national programs “Made in China – 2025” and “Internet Plus”. Indeed, given the rising cost of labor and less return on capital, it is technology that is becoming the main driver of the country’s economic growth. In addition, it is naive to believe that Jack Ma, who has been a member of the Chinese Communist Party since the 1980s, will engage in anti-systemic work. He, like all large (and small, too) entrepreneurs in the PRC, understands that Deng Xiaoping’s behest “get rich and get fame” is always balanced by the understanding that the capital they earned belongs to the Chinese people.

Power in the country belongs to the party and the people – a basic principle that no Chinese technology leader dares to argue with. Everyone understands: the day may come when the government will demand to return the loan issued by society to the entrepreneur. Therefore, Alibaba paid a record $ 2.7 billion fine for the country without controversy, and Tencent was ahead of the curve and announced the allocation of $ 7.7 billion to support government initiatives to combat poverty.

Of course, the Chinese authorities’ new approach to personal data management has also received support from key industry players.

What’s next

An interesting situation has developed. We have seen how the principle of “power belongs to the party and the people” has been applied to personal data in China. The Chinese authorities here for themselves have given an answer to the question that is being discussed today in many countries: who owns personal data? The state represented by the people, not private companies.

There is a painful process of introducing regulation of the technological market, which is accompanied by a temporary decrease in the capitalization of its individual players. Given that personal data affects almost all areas of life, reassembly will occur in all sectors of the Chinese economy. The healthcare industry will receive close attention in the near future. Despite the control by the authorities, there is a trend towards the formation of an open market for personal data. Competition in the technology sector is beneficial for domestic development.

For example, Alibaba and Tencent announced that they are opening up access to each other in their ecosystems. Other tech giants – ByteDance, Baidu Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, and Xiaomi Corp – have supported the initiative.

It is noteworthy that the standards for integration were proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Informatization of the PRC. The Personal Data Law, which entered into force on November 1, 2021, actually consolidates this trend. Chinese users will not be overjoyed – all this will make it even more comfortable for them to buy goods, order services they are used to on any platform, the customer experience will become even more personal and convenient. Domestic consumption will grow, which means that the Chinese leadership will also be satisfied. It is the expansion of domestic consumption that has been identified as the basis for the country’s future economic growth.