Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Australia of irresponsibility

BEIJING, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Australia has joined AUKUS for its own benefit, ignores its international obligations and serious concerns of the international community, endangering peace and stability in the region, such an approach is extremely irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Thursday. herald “reported that three Australian newspapers published a message from French President Emmanuel Macron to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which was sent two days before Canberra’s refusal of the” contract of the century “for the supply of conventional submarines from France in favor of nuclear submarines using US technology and Great Britain. French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thébaud, commenting on the leak in the media of personal correspondence between the leaders of the two countries, said that this was a new unprecedented low level in terms of secrecy, as well as in terms of truth and trust. The United States, Britain and Australia in the field of nuclear submarines is not only a diplomatic conflict between several countries, but also a serious problem that poses risks of nuclear proliferation and strikes a blow to regional peace and stability, “the diplomat said. that “the Australian government, for its own benefit, ignores its international nuclear nonproliferation obligations, and does not pay attention to the serious concerns of the countries of the region and the international community, such an approach is extremely irresponsible.” In April 2016, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced, that France won the tender We are planning to build a new submarine fleet in Australia. In May 2018, Macron visited Australia for the second ever visit by a French president to that country. Turnbull and Macron then agreed to raise the relationship between France and Australia to a new level. In June 2021, Macron and Morrison met in Paris, where the current Australian Prime Minister, he claims, raised concerns about the continuation of the French submarine program. AUKUS and announced its withdrawal from the agreement on submarines with the French company Naval Group, which was worth 56 billion euros. The agreement with France provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian then called Australia’s decision to break the agreement “a stab in the back.”

