Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt compared biceps in new photos before filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming of the Thor: Love and Thunder comic began in Australia this week, where the stars of previous films about the God of Thunder, as well as the actors of the Guardians of the Galaxy, arrived several weeks in advance. Indeed, in the new part of “Thor”, the characters from these two series will work together.

Earlier, Chris Hemsworth has repeatedly shown his workouts and a pumped-up body, but Chris Pratt, in turn, only joked and was jealous of his colleague. Now, both actors met before filming, where they checked out each other’s biceps.

The paparazzi managed to capture Hollywood stars at a party before filming. Chris and Chris greeted each other, and then decided to evaluate how they managed to get themselves in shape for “Thor: Love and Thunder”. And if Hemsworth can be called a real sports fan, then Pratt has changed significantly when preparing for the first “Guardians”. Therefore, he can be called lagging in this pair. Nevertheless, judging by the photo, Hemsworth appreciated the efforts of his friend.

The premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled for February 11, 2022.