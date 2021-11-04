Chris Hemsworth could not break the record in the Boxer machine

Yesterday Chris Hemsworth shared a video in the Stories section of him having fun with his friend in the center of slot machines. The performer of the god Thor and his stunt buddy Bobby Holland Hunton put their boxing skills to the test in a punching machine. Chris got 8792 points for his hit, and his friend got a little more – 9112. It’s a trifle, but nice, especially when you are competing with a famous superhero.

Recently, his wife Elsa Pataky also competes in “superheroism” with Chris, who is now also actively training and gaining muscle mass to play the main character in the film Interceptor, saving the world from the nuclear threat. “Our daughter saw her dad as a superhero. It’s great, but now it’s my turn to be a heroine. I work out 4-5 times a week and eat more to gain weight, ”Pataki shared in a fresh interview. According to the actress, she works with a trainer, but also consults with her husband.

In a recent interview with Australia’s Men’s Health, Chris said that without exercise, his body “shuts down.” “Immediately everything starts to hurt, the back gets numb, somewhere something gets inflamed. I realized that in order to be healthy and happy, I need to constantly move. In training, I do a lot of different things. You have to constantly explore the world of fitness, look for new exercises, ”Hemsworth said.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova