Classics got into focus – Culture – Kommersant

The 62nd International Film Festival, the largest in the Balkans, opens tomorrow in Thessaloniki. Tells about his program Andrey Plakhov.

The 11-day festival will open with a film Audrey Couch “Event” – the winner of the recent Venice Festival. At the closing ceremony in Thessaloniki, another loud French picture will be shown – “Paris, 13th arrondissement” by Jacques Audyard… The French accent also determines the general concept of the festival, which is based on a rethinking of Jean Renoir’s classic masterpiece “The Rules of the Game”, filmed on the eve of World War II. Using this film as a basis, the curators of the program propose to revise in its light the political, social, aesthetic, philosophical and purely cinematic problems that it poses and solves – and which are actualized today.

A special exhibition will be devoted to Renoir’s film and its influence on contemporary cinema.

A retrospective of the Bulgarian Binka Zhelyazkova, one of the first women in Eastern European cinema to make a long career as a director, will also be a tribute to the old cinema. Another retrospective program in Thessaloniki is called “Focus on Editing”: it contains films with an outstanding editing solution. In addition to Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Sam Peckinpah’s Wild Gang, the program included Muriel or Return Time and My American Uncle by Alain Rene, as well as Solaris and Mirror by Andrei Tarkovsky.

The main competition of the festival will include 14 new films from Lithuania, Sweden, Cambodia, Georgia, Austria, Italy, Mexico, Poland and other countries, many of them are co-productions. There are no Russian paintings in this list, but out of competition will be shown those who have already earned an international reputation and have entered the Oscar campaign “Coupe number 6” by Juho Kuosmanen and “Unclenching his fists” by Kira Kovalenko, and “Captain Volkonogov escaped” by Natalia Merkulova and Alexei Chupov… Another competition announced by the festival is called “Meeting of Neighbors”; in it, among others, the film of our compatriot filmed in Georgia is presented Zhuzhi Dobrashkus “Baby, according to my only wish”… Finally, another competition called the Film Forward Competition, which focuses on experimental and exploratory work, includes a painting Ekaterina Selenkina “Roundabout ways”…

The wide geography of the films participating in the festival, nevertheless, leaves room for the cinema of the countries of the Balkan region.

And above all – for Greek cinema, which is developing in spite of crises and lockdowns. In total, 35 full-length films produced in Greece over the past year are presented in various programs. Three of them are in the main competition. Action “Saint Amy” by Araceli Lemos takes place in the Filipino Catholic community in the port area of ​​Athens. “Flock of Sheep” by Dimitris Kanellopoulos – contrary to the peaceful name, an action-packed film about knocking out debts. In the picture “Moon, 66 Questions” by Jacqueline Lenz a simple story about a dying old man and his adult daughter is told in an arthouse style. And the fact that Greek cinema also has a long-standing classical tradition will be reminded by special screenings of Costa Gavras’s Zetta and Theo Angelopoulos’s Comedians, shot in the 1960s and 1970s.