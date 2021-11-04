coin meme or one of the most successful assets of 2021?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is just a long-running joke … with a $ 36 billion cap. Can a coin that does not even try to be serious can be considered as an investment object at all? We understand the situation together with cryptocurrency exchange FREE2EX…

Dogecoin appeared on the first wave of altcoin popularity in 2013. Its authors – Billy Marcus of IBM and Jackson Palmer of Adobe – worked on the creation of their coin in a titanic three hours, most of which was spent on connecting the Comic Sans font.

Sounds like a joke? It is: the authors of the coin had neither a business plan, nor a unique strategy, nor even any serious intentions. They simply copied the main Bitcoin code, put the Shiba Inu from the popular Doge meme as the logo and threw their coin into free float.

Well, the guys joked, and the whole market laughed – and continues to laugh to this day. Currently, there are almost 132 billion DOGE coins in circulation, each of them trading at $ 0.27, which gives the asset a market capitalization of $ 35.87 billion and a solid place in the top three.

Where does this popularity come from?

From a technical point of view, Dogecoin is notable only for the fact that it is very fast to mine: one block is created about 10 times faster than Bitcoin. Otherwise, it is just a clone of Luckycoin, which is a clone of Litecoin, which in turn is copied from Bitcoin. True, the clone is inflationary: there is no maximum amount of DOGE, there can be as many coins as you like.

So, the success of the currency is not built on its technical characteristics, but rather it is about competent marketing. While cryptocurrency was desperately trying to be serious and attract the attention of big investors, Marcus and Palmer relied on a wide and active audience of ordinary Internet users.

The results exceeded all expectations: the Dogecoin website was officially launched on December 6, 2013 – and by the New Year, the number of users who visited it exceeded a million people.

Significantly, this month the Chinese government banned the country’s financial companies from conducting transactions with Bitcoin. The positions of Bitcoin and a number of other cryptocurrencies have noticeably shaken because of this, while Dogecoin, which is gaining popularity, almost did not depend on large players. This attracted the attention of investors and provoked a 300% rise in the rate in just 3 days.

On December 25, 2013, a hacker stole millions of Dogecoin coins. The hack was supposed to hit the currency’s popularity, but its friendly nature and memeticity led to an unexpected result: the Dogecoin community began collecting donations for those who lost money due to the hack. All losses were covered in a month, and the information noise around the event attracted a huge number of new users.

By the beginning of 2014, Dogecoin already had a colossal audience – at some point, the DOGE trading volume even exceeded the Bitcoin trading volume, although they were incomparable in terms of capitalization. The explosive start was enough for the coin to become somewhat iconic, retaining its position until early 2021.

Reddit, Musk and 20,000% growth

There have already been moments of sharp growth in the history of Dogecoin – for example, in early 2018 or in the middle of 2020, when the coin began to be promoted on TikTok – but its high point was January 2021. Feeling their strength after the incident with Melvin Capital and GameStop, Reddit traders (subreddit WallStreetBets) decided to raise the value of Dogecoin. Why exactly her? Just like that, “for fun” to test the strength of market mechanisms.

The verification was successful: over the course of a day, the coin went up by 800%, reaching a record level of $ 0.07. And a little later, in early February, Elon Musk added fuel to the fire. On his Twitter, the billionaire posted a photo with a Falcon rocket taking off and signed it: “DOGE”. Immediately after that, the asset jumped to $ 0.08.

By May, Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $ 0.7, with a market cap of $ 50 billion – more than 20,000% growth over the year. Here a pullback began: interest in the coin subsided, traders began to take profits, so by mid-July the DOGE rate slowly fell to the minimum $ 0.16 – and even this is ten times more than it was at the beginning of the year. And then the growth again, albeit not so impressive.

Is it worth investing in Dogecoin now?

DOGE is one of the most unpredictable cryptocurrencies in the entire market, and certainly the most unpredictable in the top ten. Its course depends not so much on some objective reasons as on fluctuations in the information field and the words of opinion leaders (including from tweets by Elon Musk). However, perhaps it is the memeticity and glory of the “popular” cryptocurrency that will allow Dogecoin to surprise us more than once.

At least, this is the opinion of many investors who simply keep DOGE and use it out of loyalty to the idea of ​​an asset. Yes, Dogecoin does not have a deficit, which is used by Bitcoin, and the chart of the coin rate resembles a roller coaster, but the unique positioning of this cryptocurrency leaves it with the potential for growth.

