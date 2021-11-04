Coronavirus in the world: Europe is again at the epicenter of a pandemic, Biden demands to vaccinate 84 million people by January

4 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, The leaders of the growth in the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus were Russia, Ukraine and Romania

The World Health Organization warns that in Europe in the next three months, the coronavirus can kill another half a million people, in the UK approved the first pill for covid, in Russia – a new maximum death rate.

WHO: by February in Europe maybe another half a million people die

The head of WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that the region is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and another half a million people may die there in the next three months.

Last week alone, more than half of all infections and nearly half of all deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic were reported in Europe.

The WHO European Region, which spans 53 countries and territories and includes several Central Asian countries, has now recorded 78 million cases since the first coronavirus infection in China in late 2019.

The number of new daily cases of the disease in Europe is growing for almost six weeks in a row, and the number of new deaths per day is just over seven weeks in a row: so far, this is about 250 thousand cases and 3600 deaths per day.

The leaders in the growth in the number of infections and deaths were Russia, Ukraine and Romania. In Russia today there is a new maximum mortality rate – 1195 deaths were recorded.

The total number of infections in Ukraine has exceeded 3 million people, more than 70 thousand have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s health ministry said.

The situation in other countries is also poor. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has reported nearly 34,000 new infections, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

In neighboring Austria, the number of infections is also growing rapidly; the authorities do not exclude the introduction of strict restrictions on unvaccinated citizens.

Slovakia has 6,713 new cases of coronavirus per day, which is also a record, 15.5 thousand new cases were recorded in Poland on Thursday, the highest rate since April 2021.

The Czech Republic has introduced a requirement according to which restaurants can only be visited by those who have a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test. In addition, strict rules for the use of masks were returned in the country, and schoolchildren were again tested before classes.

UK approves coronavirus pill

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, This is what an antiviral pill looks like, which will help avoid a severe course of the disease.

The first coronavirus antiviral pill to alleviate the symptoms of Covid-19 has been approved for use in the UK.

Molnupiravir is intended for people who have tested positive for coronavirus and who have at least one risk factor for developing a severe course of Covid-19 – obesity, age over 60, diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

The UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency said the drug is safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate illness.

The drug from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck prevents the virus from multiplying, and therefore reduces the severity of the disease.

The drug should be taken as soon as possible after a positive test result, preferably within the first five days.

“Today is a historic day for our country. The UK was the first in the world to approve an antiviral drug against covid that can be taken at home,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid.

Until now, drugs that alleviate the course of the coronavirus were available only as injections, they were administered intravenously.

“The first global authorization of molnupiravir is a major milestone in our company’s efforts to promote advanced drugs and vaccines to address the world’s greatest health problems. We will continue to act to deliver molnupiravir to patients around the world as soon as possible,” said Robert Davis, CEO of Merck.

USA: Tens of Millions Must Be Vaccinated by January 4th

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Vaccination opponents take place in the USA

President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Thursday that it is introducing stringent coronavirus vaccination requirements that will take effect on January 4 next year.

The President of the United States demanded that employees of all companies with more than 100 employees, as well as all medical workers and employees of state-owned companies, be vaccinated by this date in the country.

In total, 84 million people are to be vaccinated, which is about two-thirds of the country’s workforce.

After January 4, 2022, only people with vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests will be allowed to work, which will need to be taken every week and at their own expense.

Biden’s decision has already drawn criticism from GOP officials, who have called the mandatory vaccination requirement a dictatorship.

China: high alert before the Olympics

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, China carefully checks all travelers for coronavirus

China has imposed a high alert regime at points of entry into the country and is ready to impose additional restrictions just 100 days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Since mid-October, the country has reported 700 cases of coronavirus infection. These are tiny figures, taking into account the size of the country and the number of population, as well as in comparison with the statistics of the same Europe.