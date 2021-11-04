Coronavirus in the world: Europe is again at the epicenter of a pandemic, Biden demands to vaccinate 84 million people by January

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
50

Romania

Photo author, EPA

Photo caption,

The leaders of the growth in the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus were Russia, Ukraine and Romania

The World Health Organization warns that in Europe in the next three months, the coronavirus can kill another half a million people, in the UK approved the first pill for covid, in Russia – a new maximum death rate.

WHO: by February in Europe maybe another half a million people die

The head of WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that the region is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and another half a million people may die there in the next three months.

Last week alone, more than half of all infections and nearly half of all deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic were reported in Europe.

