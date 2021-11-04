Court sends rapper Yung Trappa to jail for two months

Rapper Yung Trappa (Vladislav Shiryaev) was arrested for two months on charges of raping two girls in a cottage near St. Petersburg.

On the eve of 18-year-old student Alina said that the rapper forced her to have sex with him, threatening to kill him. According to the Shot Telegram channel, she told the police that the singer hit her in the face, threatened to throw her out the window if she did not agree to have sex. All this took place on the night of November 1 in a cottage in the suburban village of Podborovye near Vyborg.

Alina noted that she met Shiryaev on social networks a little over a month ago.

Allegedly, he wrote to her himself, and at first they had a romantic relationship. That night, the rapper invited her and her friend to the cottage for a party. They went there in a company – there were about eight people, but the student hardly knew anyone. At the same time, Alina emphasized that she did not drink or use anything against her will.

According to Alina, the rapper molested her and her friend, keeping both in the room. After some time, he let go of his girlfriend, and was left alone with Alina and persuaded her to have sex against her will. A few hours later, the act was allegedly repeated. And this time the student hardly resisted, because she was afraid that the man would start beating and strangling her again.

Yung Trappa himself denies the charges. According to him, with Alina they had everything by mutual agreement. “They slept twice. In one of the acts, the student’s friend “slightly” took part – she kissed the musician and Alina. But then Alina was jealous of him, and the rapper asked this friend to leave, ”writes Telegram-channel Shot.

Shiryaev insists: he did not beat the girls and did not hold them forcibly. He confirmed that he had been dating Alina for about a month and a half and that they had a romantic relationship. In addition, the musician said that he offered the student to star in his video, but later decided that Alina was not suitable for filming.

The rapper’s friends support his position and argue that there was no rape. Some of Shiryaev’s acquaintances believe that Alina can thus take revenge on the rapper for not filming her in his video.

One way or another, the Investigative Committee opened two criminal cases under Part 1 of Article 131 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Rape”) and two episodes of Part 1 of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”).

The investigation believes that on the night of October 31 to November 1, “the suspect, being in one of the rooms in a household located in the village of Podborovye, Vyborgsky District, Leningrad Region, committed crimes against sexual immunity against two 18-year-old girls.”

Vladislav Shiryaev already knows what imprisonment is. In 2013, he was detained in a drug trafficking case. But it all ended with a suspended sentence. Three years later, the rapper received a real term for the distribution of drugs. He was given five years and seven months in prison, Shiryaev was released from prison in February this year.