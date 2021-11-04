Crimea and Sevastopol are now forever with Russia, because such is the sovereign, free and unyielding will of the entire Russian people. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader announced this after laying flowers at the memorial in Sevastopol dedicated to the end of the Civil War.

“Our country has regained its historical unity. This lively, inextricable connection is especially acutely felt, of course, here – in Sevastopol, in the Crimea. They are now with Russia forever, because such is the sovereign, free and unyielding will of the people, of our entire people, ”Putin said.

He noted that the memorial complex serves as a sign that Russia “remembers and loves all the sons and daughters loyal to it, no matter from which side of the barricades they may ever be.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the Crimea issue is closed for Russia, and the referendum on the peninsula was held in strict accordance with international law.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum held there in March 2014, in which most of the inhabitants of the peninsula spoke out in favor of reunification with Russia.