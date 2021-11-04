https://ria.ru/20211104/norki-1757667270.html

Danish prime minister said she did not know about the illegality of killing millions of mink

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference that she was unaware of the unlawfulness of the decision to kill 15-17 million minks in all farms in the kingdom in November 2020. find out if Frederiksen and members of the Danish Cabinet of Ministers knew about the illegality of killing minks in the country. At the moment, the commission investigating, found out that it could not look at the SMS correspondence of the Prime Minister and other members of the Cabinet concerning this incident, since the phones of officials were set so that messages are deleted automatically 30 days after sending. Frederiksen said at a press conference that the Prime Minister’s Office advised her to set up automatic deletion of messages on the phone in the summer of 2020, even before the decision to kill mink. 17 million animals on all farms as they carry the dangerously mutated coronavirus. The largest fur industry in Europe was destroyed. In December, the Danish authorities passed a law according to which the breeding and keeping of minks in the kingdom will be prohibited until December 31, 2021 due to the danger of the spread of the mutated coronavirus. The authorities had to admit that they did not have the legal right to demand this from the owners of the mink farms before the relevant legislation was passed.

