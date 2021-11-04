DAR token has risen in price by 72,900% after listing on Binance :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin trading started on the site at 11:00 Moscow time on October 4. At the moment, the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 16.79

The price of the Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) token at the moment reached $ 16.79, an increase of (72,900%) after listing on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, which took place at 11:00 Moscow time on November 4. At 15:00 Moscow time, the token is trading at $ 3 (an increase of almost 13,000% after the start of trading). Altcoin is currently trading in pairs with Bitcoin, Binance Coin, USDT and BUSD.

Mines of Dalarnia is a game project built on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. The initial placement of DAR tokens took place on the Binance Launchpool. The point of the game is to extract minerals and improve the character.

In early October, the Beta Finance token has risen in price by 6500% after listing on Binance. The cost of the cryptocurrency after listing has reached $ 4. Also in October, the NFT-marketplace SuperRare token began trading on the exchange, which has risen in price by 250% after listing on the trading platform.

– More than 2000% growth. The most expensive tokens of the week

– Three tokens have risen in price by 150-800% at once after Elon Musk’s tweet

– Warner Bros. will release an NFT collection based on “The Matrix: Resurrection”

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.