Data Shows Polkadot Crashes After Reaching $ 1 Billion Open Interest | Blockchain24

Whenever there is a corresponding increase in the number of currently active derivatives contracts (open interest), it usually means that more traders are involved.

In futures markets, longs and shorts are always balanced, but having more active contracts allows institutional investors who require a minimum market size. However, in the case of Polkadot (DOT), a drop in prices was often expected according to these indicators, surpassing the $ 1 billion mark.

The April 17 crash came after the DOT hit an all-time high of $ 48.30, leading to an open interest in futures of $ 1.2 billion. Altcoin dropped 45% to $ 26.60 the following week, bringing the number of active contracts to the equivalent of $ 600 million. Three weeks later, on May 15, there was a similar move as Polkadot hit its all-time high to $ 49.80. This time, there was a 68% accident over the next five days. Consequently, the futures open interest hit a 4-month low of $ 220 million.

Notice how Polkadot’s 28% rally in the first two days of November hit an all-time high of $ 53.30 and also drove derivatives to over the $ 1 billion mark. The DOT Development Fund’s $ 18.9 million announced on October 17 strengthened the rally already in ahead of the parachain auctions expected in mid-November. According to Polkadot founder Gavin Wood, the $ 960 million grant will be used to build, improve and train the growing ecosystem of the network.

The projects are currently raising capital to launch their parachain auctions, and Polkadot investors who want to support any of them must lock their DOT into a sponsored account. In return, investors are rewarded with airdrop tokens from the project competing for the parachain slot.

Is the current picture of the $ 1 billion death sign in Polkadot futures signaling a potential crash, or will it be different this time around? As explained earlier, the Open Interest indicator cannot be considered bullish or bearish on a stand-alone basis. Thus, to understand if derivatives traders are using excessive leverage, one should analyze the data of perpetual futures contracts. This instrument is the preferred derivative for retail traders because its price tends to track the regular spot markets.

To balance their risk, exchanges charge a funding rate from either side that requires more leverage, and this fee is paid to the opposite side.

Neutral markets typically show a positive funding rate of 0% to 0.03%, equivalent to 0.6% per week, indicating that this is what they are paying. The average before the May 15 crash was slightly higher at 0.075%, which is about 1.6% per week. There was no sign of excessive leverage at the time.

The only possible conclusion is that the general market crash caused investors and traders to desperately sell their altcoins, and thus derivatives markets were not the main cause of the crash. Another comforting figure for Polkadot holders is the current 8-hour DOT funding rate of 0.05%. This is a bit optimistic and nowhere near the levels that are considered alarming. At the moment, there are no signs of a potential collapse due to open interest in $ 1 billion futures.