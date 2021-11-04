Delimobil postponed IPO on New York and Moscow stock exchanges :: Business :: RBC

On November 2, Interfax, citing a source, reported that the order book for the Delimobil IPO was “oversigned”. The next day, the agency reported that the summing up of the IPO was delayed due to the dialogue with “additional” investors, which takes more time. Interfax was told this by two investors, citing information from the organizers of the placement.

Before the IPO, the main shareholders of Delimobil were several structures Vincenzo Trani (in total owned 68.22%), Nevsky Property Finance affiliated with VTB Capital (13.39%), co-founders Artem Sergeev (11.13%) and Artur Melikyan ( 4.23%), as well as former CEO Stanislav Groshov (3.04%). After the IPO, the shareholder structure is as follows: Vincenzo Trani – 50.26%, Nevsky Property Finance – 9.87%, Artem Sergeev – 8.2%, Artur Melikyan – 3.12%, Stanislav Groshov – 2 , 24%, free float – 26.31%.

In what state Delimobil approached the IPO

Delimobil was established in 2015. Now the service’s vehicle fleet exceeds 18 thousand cars in 11 cities of Russia, the average number of users per month (MAU) of the service was 461 thousand in nine months of 2021.

In addition to the car sharing of the same name, the company also develops a long-term car rental service under the Anytime Prime brand, which has 600 cars. As of September 30 of this year, Delimobil and Anytime had a total of 7.1 million registered users.

According to the Moscow Department of Transport, Delimobil is the market leader in terms of the number of trips in the capital, with a share of about 44% as of August this year. According to the analytical company Frost & Sullivan, as of September 30, Delimobil was ahead of its main competitors – BelkaCar, Yandex.Drive and CityDrive – in terms of the number of cities in which it operates. At the same time, Frost & Sullivan estimated the total target market for Delimobil at 7.8 trillion rubles, or approximately $ 110 billion, in 2020. According to the forecast, in the coming years this indicator will grow by an average of 7.8% per year and in 2025 will reach 11.4 trillion rubles.

The company is growing at a high rate, but so far it is unprofitable. So, in 2020, Delimobil’s revenue increased by 29% compared to 2019 and amounted to 6.4 billion.Adjusted EBITDA was 286 million rubles, while in 2019 it was negative – 1.055 billion rubles. The loss amounted to RUB 3.06 billion, which is 14.5% less than in 2019.

According to the results of the first half of the year, revenue increased by 120% compared to the same period last year, to 4.9 billion rubles. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB 785 million. instead of negative EBITDA of RUB 605 mln. a year ago. The loss amounted to 1.07 billion rubles, which is 53% lower than a year ago.

In its prospectus, the company has identified the following risks to its business: