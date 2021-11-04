Democrat Eric Adams will be the new mayor of New York | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

Democrat Eric Adams will be the new mayor of New York. In the elections for the head of the American metropolis on November 2, former police officer Adams received, according to preliminary unofficial data, about 67 percent of the vote. Thus, the 61-year-old politician won a convincing victory over his main rival, Republican Curtis Plum, and will become the second African American mayor in the history of New York. The first black mayor of this city was in 1990-1993 David Norman Dinkins, also from the Democratic Party.

“Tonight I made my dream come true and with all my heart I will remove the barriers that prevent you from realizing your wishes,” Eric Adams told his supporters in Brooklyn, New York, of which he is the head. Meanwhile, Curtis Pliva admitted defeat just a short time after the vote.

Police racist fighter

While serving on the police force, where he served for 22 years, Adams fought against racism in law enforcement. In 1995, he founded the Black Police Organization. One of the main points of his electoral program is the fight against crime.

In New York, the positions of the Democrats are traditionally strong, therefore, even before the elections, Adams was considered the clear favorite. He will take over as mayor in January and replace Democrat Bill de Blasio, who did not enjoy strong popular support. As noted by the AFP agency, the post of mayor of New York is considered “the most difficult post in the United States after the presidential one.” The American metropolis is grappling with the effects of the pandemic, poverty and a lack of affordable housing. In September, New York suffered from severe flooding that caused deaths.

