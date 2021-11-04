Denmark detained the Russian ship “Akademik Ioffe” | News | News

The Danish authorities have detained the Russian research vessel (NIS) “Akademik Ioffe”, owned by the Institute of Oceanology. P.P. Shirshov of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen.

According to him, the incident took place on November 1 in the port of Skagen. The vessel was refueling when it was detained by Danish authorities. Ship documents were also seized.

“The arrest of the vessel was carried out as an interim measure in a third party claim related to the previous activities of the R / V Akademik Ioffe. The ship sails under the flag of the Russian Federation, is owned by the state, is used by the Institute of Oceanology named after V.I. PP Shirshov for scientific purposes, ”the office said in a statement.

It is clarified that the embassy received and handed over to the Russian Foreign Ministry copies of the court materials on the basis of which the arrest was made. On this issue, contacts are being maintained with the Danish Foreign Ministry.

According to the information on the website of the Center for Marine Expeditionary Research, the R / V “Akademik Ioffe” has the status of a unique scientific installation (UNU). The vessel is used for experiments on long-range sound propagation in the ocean.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the country is doing a lot to preserve maritime security and is interested in building interaction with partners. The head of state proposed to consider the issue of creating a special structure within the UN, which would deal with maritime crime.

In December last year, Izvestia reported that the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS) has begun to modernize its fleet to explore the World Ocean. The first two vessels with the installation of new equipment will be repaired by 2023, the agency said.