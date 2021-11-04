https://ria.ru/20211104/demarsh-1757690459.html

Deputies staged a demarche in the parliament during Zelensky’s speech

Deputies from the European Solidarity party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko staged a demarche during a speech in parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Deputies from the European Solidarity party of former President Petro Poroshenko during a speech in parliament by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy staged a demarche. Zelensky arrived at parliament on Thursday morning in order to nominate a candidate for the post of defense minister according to his quota. For this post claims former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Reznikov. During the president’s speech, deputies from the Poroshenko party raised posters with the inscriptions: “Zeofshor. Return the 40 million dollars that you stole with Kolomoisky”, “Zekcatastrophe. Give Ukraine oxygen”, “Ze, why leaked the operation of the Wagnerites? ” George Soros, published “Pandora’s dossier” about the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders in offshore schemes. Among them is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Later, Zelenskiy himself confirmed the existence of offshore accounts, but stated that they were not used for money laundering.

