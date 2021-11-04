https://ria.ru/20211104/demarsh-1757690459.html
Deputies staged a demarche in the parliament during Zelensky’s speech
Deputies staged a demarche in the parliament during Zelensky’s speech – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021
Deputies staged a demarche in the parliament during Zelensky’s speech
Deputies from the European Solidarity party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko staged a demarche during a speech in parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T11: 56
2021-11-04T11: 56
2021-11-04T11: 56
in the world
Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Petr Poroshenko
European solidarity
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594630715_0:201:3072:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad7916919f7b746c4e61abcee21503.jpg
KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Deputies from the European Solidarity party of former President Petro Poroshenko during a speech in parliament by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy staged a demarche. Zelensky arrived at parliament on Thursday morning in order to nominate a candidate for the post of defense minister according to his quota. For this post claims former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Reznikov. During the president’s speech, deputies from the Poroshenko party raised posters with the inscriptions: “Zeofshor. Return the 40 million dollars that you stole with Kolomoisky”, “Zekcatastrophe. Give Ukraine oxygen”, “Ze, why leaked the operation of the Wagnerites? ” George Soros, published “Pandora’s dossier” about the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders in offshore schemes. Among them is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Later, Zelenskiy himself confirmed the existence of offshore accounts, but stated that they were not used for money laundering.
https://ria.ru/20211104/yazyk-1757668020.html
https://ria.ru/20211104/pushkov-1757671457.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594630715_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f89a8ee8bce44324105f55e5924fa57.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, European Solidarity
Deputies staged a demarche in the parliament during Zelensky’s speech