Deputies staged demarche in parliament during Zelensky’s speech | News | News

Deputies from the European Solidarity party of the ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on Thursday, November 4, during a speech in parliament by the current leader of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky, staged a demarche.

The head of state arrived in parliament to nominate a candidate for the post of defense minister according to his quota. He nominated the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov for this position.

However, during Zelensky’s speech, MPs from Poroshenko’s party raised posters with the words: “Zeofshore. Return the $ 40 million you stole from [олигархом Игорем] Kolomoisky “.

“The disaster. Give Ukraine oxygen ”,“ Ze, why did you merge the Wagnerian operation? ” – noted on the posters.

In turn, the deputies from the pro-presidential party Servant of the People called on the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada to bring the deputies from Poroshenko’s party to disciplinary responsibility for violating the rules, Strana.UA reports.

Earlier, on October 3, the international consortium of investigative journalism published data on the offshore accounts of a number of world politicians and famous people. According to the documents, Zelensky and his associates could have been involved in the transfers of $ 40 million from structures associated with Kolomoisky.

On October 17, the President of Ukraine announced that there was no novelty in the published data. He stressed that Poroshenko tried to use this information against him during the election race, including data that the 95 Kvartal company, founded by Zelensky, received money from Kolomoisky. Zelensky stressed that during the time of the ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, everyone structured their business.

At the same time, on October 31, ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko invited Zelensky to leave his post and publicly confess his “sins.” After that, a new government will be created, which will report to parliament, and the country will be recreated “through blood, tears and sweat,” Lutsenko said.