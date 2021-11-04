Diamonds, watches and celebrity safes. High-profile robbery suspect in London hiding in Serbia

4 hours ago

Photo author, Milan police Photo caption, Milan police have revealed links between Alfredo Lindley and other alleged burglars in Italy

The BBC’s investigation revealed that European law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation to find a person who may be behind a series of some of the most high-profile crimes in modern British history.

It is believed that Alfredo Lindley orchestrated the burglaries of several British celebrities and stole tens of millions of dollars worth of valuables from them.

Judging by the documents that the journalists received, the suspect now lives in Serbia and even received a passport of a citizen of this country.

Lindley, 40, is from Peru. Court documents obtained by the BBC show that he has been known to the Italian police since 1995 and has appeared in various robbery and fraud criminal cases.

Over the past decade, he has changed at least 19 names, including introducing himself as Daniel Vukovich, Lubomir Romanov and Lubomir Radosavledzhich. The suspect used these names in several European cities, including Belgrade, Sarajevo, Milan and Zagreb.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, BBC was able to trace Lindley’s recent movements to the Serbian capital of Belgrade

On August 27, Lindley appeared before a court in Belgrade under the name Lubomir Romanov. The Serbian Police’s Special Organized Crime Unit requested his extradition to the UK, but this request was denied.

Lindley is believed to still be in the Serbian capital. He is listed as a co-owner of a construction company that operates in the city center. Serbian authorities issued him an identity card according to which he lives in the town of Obernovac near Belgrade.

London police say Lindley is on the wanted list and intend to interrogate him in connection with a series of major robberies in December 2019 in the Kensington and Chelsea area.

Loud robberies

Over the course of 13 days in December 2019, several high-profile crimes against celebrities took place in the British capital. The homes of Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, football player Frank Lampard and former Leicester City owner Vishai Srivaddanaprabhi (the latter died in 2018), were robbed.

In total, the thieves took away jewelry and other valuables worth about 26 million pounds (more than 35 million dollars).

Photo author, PA Media / GettyImages Photo caption, Homes of Frank and Christina Lampard, Vishai Srivaddanaprabhi and Tamara Ecclestone were robbed

At the same time, the raid on the Ecclestone house, located on the street with the most expensive houses in the world, is considered the largest robbery of a private house in English history.

Most of the stolen jewelry and watches have never been found.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Cartier bracelet was among Ecclestone jewels stolen from her home

This year, four Romanian citizens suspected of involvement in the burglary of the Ecclestone home were brought before a British court. After a two-month trial, they were acquitted.

Three more Italian citizens – 24-year-old Yugoslav Jovanovic, 44-year-old Alessandro Donati and 45-year-old Alessandro Maltese – were extradited from Italy to the UK and admitted to being involved in the raids. On November 15, a London court is to announce the verdicts in their case.

Photo author, Met police Photo caption, Alessandro Maltese, Yugoslav Jovanovic and Alessandro Donati were arrested in Italy and extradited to Britain

Judging by the materials of one of the criminal cases, Lindley flew to London on November 30, 2019 from Stockholm; he used documents in the name of Daniel Vukovich. Jovanovitch arrived with him in the British capital. They settled in a hotel in Orpington, one of the London suburbs in the southeast of the capital.

The next day, Jovanovic robbed the home of the famous England and Chelsea football player Frank Lampard. More than £ 50,000 worth of items were stolen, including a Patek Philippe white gold watch, cufflinks, a Cartier pocket watch, two women’s gold watches and a gold chain.

Police believe Lindley was involved in the robbery.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Frank and Christina Lampard’s West London home was robbed on December 1, 2019

This was followed on 10 December by a raid on a London house belonging to the family of the late Leicester City owner Vishai Srivaddanaprabhi.

The businessman was killed in a helicopter crash in October 2018, and, as his relatives say, since then his home has remained the same. Lindley is accused of robbing this house along with Jovanovitch, Maltese and Donati.

During the trial last November, the jury was told that the items stolen included a Patek Philippe watch, a Tag Heuer smartwatch and some € 400,000 in cash.

Photo author, AFP / Getty Images Photo caption, Vishai Srivaddanaprabha became the owner of Leicester City in 2010

On December 11, the gang dined at a sushi restaurant located in London’s opulent Harrods supermarket. Among other things, they ordered sashimi – and champagne, which cost £ 760 a bottle.

Finally, on December 13, Lindley is believed to have broken into Ecclestone’s home with Maltese and Donati while Jovanovitch was on the watch.

During the court hearings, it was said that robbers armed with screwdrivers entered the house of the heiress of the Ecclestone business empire, which is located opposite Kensington Palace – the royal residence known as the place of residence of Princess Diana. They broke into the house just hours after the owner went on Christmas vacation to Lapland with her husband Jay Rutland.

Kensington Palace Gardens, where Tamara Ecclestone’s house is located, is considered the most expensive in the world, at both ends there are arches with gates, where armed guards are always stationed.

Here, among other things, is the residence of the Russian Ambassador to Great Britain, as well as the diplomatic missions of France and Israel. On the street there are houses belonging to the owner of the Chelsea club Roman Abramovich and the Sultan of Brunei.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Jay Rutland, Tamara Ecclestone and their daughter Sophia were in Lapland on the night of the robbery of their home

The burglary of the Ecclestone estate was extremely successful. Within about an hour, the thieves took away about 400 jewelry and large amounts of cash.

For a few more days, Lindley rented housing in London’s Chelsea area, which he rented through AirBnB, and left Britain on December 18. He flew on an AirSerbia flight to Belgrade – and has not returned to England since, according to investigators.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Before leaving Britain, Lindley was repeatedly spotted on surveillance cameras in an elite London supermarket “Harrods”

The Italian authorities believe that Lindley was involved in several more high-profile robberies. According to them, in September 2009, he and several other henchmen ransacked the homes of famous football players Patrick Viera and Sally Muntari. At the time of the robbery, they were both on the football field, playing in the club “Internazionale” (“Inter”) against “Milan”.

According to the documents of the Italian court, the thieves took possession of the safe, which contained about 15 thousand euros in cash, jewelry and 28 expensive watches worth 200 thousand euros.

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, Patrick Viera (bottom right) was a successful Arsenal player before moving to Juventus and then Inter Milan

It is assumed that in total they stole more than 1 million euros of various goods from the two houses.

Lindley’s trial in Italy has not yet begun, although it was scheduled for June 2017.

Court documents also say that on New Year’s Eve 2010, Lindley was caught on surveillance cameras when he broke into a Milan apartment owned by Maria Lucia Gavazzeni, the widow of famous fashion designer Nikola Trussardi.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Maria Lucia Gavazzeni was the wife of the famous fashion designer Nikola Trussardi

Lindley managed to force open the window and, together with accomplices, stole a safe with diamonds worth 2 million euros. For this robbery, he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.