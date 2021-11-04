Digest: 190 countries and organizations refuse coal, Iran is ready to return to the nuclear deal

Hour ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, In 2019, 37% of the world’s electricity was produced from coal

190 countries and organizations pledged to abandon coal

Many large coal consumers, including Poland, Vietnam and Chile, have pledged to phase out coal at the climate summit in Glasgow, the British government said.

Coal is the planet’s largest air pollutant and a major contributor to global warming. A total of 190 countries and organizations have decided to abandon it.

However, the largest countries, heavily dependent on coal, have not signed up to this promise. Among them are Australia, China, India and the United States.

The signatories pledged to abandon any investment in the production of electricity from coal, both internationally and domestically. Industrialized countries agreed to phase out coal in the 2030s, and poorer ones in the 2040s.

Iran returns to the negotiating table

Photo author, EPA

Talks with Iran will resume in November on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Discussions on this issue stalled in June following the election of a new president in Iran. Now Iran is ready to send its delegation to Vienna on November 29 for negotiations, which will be attended by the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and Russia, which signed this treaty.

The United States withdrew from the deal under President Trump, but his successor Joe Biden says he is ready to return to it under certain conditions. A State Department spokesman said recently that the deal could be reopened very quickly if Tehran is serious about it.

28 integration programs

Photo author, EPA

Vladimir Putin will visit Sevastopol on Thursday, from where he will take part in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus via video link.

As the press service of the Kremlin reported, at the meeting it is planned to approve a package of integration documents, as well as an updated military doctrine and a concept of the migration policy of the Union State.

In September, Putin and Lukashenko agreed on 28 programs to deepen the integration processes between the two countries, including the unification of the laws of Russia and Belarus and the creation of common markets.

OPEC + meeting

Photo author, Reuters

The ministers of the OPEC + countries, including Russia, will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide whether to release additional volumes of oil to the market or stay within the previously adopted quotas.

Oil prices are steadily growing and exceed $ 80 per barrel, which leads to an increase in fuel prices, spins inflation, and, according to experts and consumers, impedes economic recovery.

What the FSB and the TFR have recognized

Photo author, YOUTUBE / NAVALNY

Bellingcat and The Insider (recognized in Russia by the media as performing the functions of a “foreign agent”) received documents that may relate to the sale of “breakout” data used in the investigation into the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. The arrest of three suspects in this case was reported this week.

According to the journalists, having opened a criminal case, the FSB and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (ICR) admitted that the details of the calls they published were reliable and received not from the American special services, as Putin said in December, but from Russian operators.

A novel about an unfulfilled promise

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Damon Galgut got Booker on the third try

The Booker Prize for Literature 2021 awarded to South African writer Damon Galgut for the saga The Promise, which explores the relationship between a white family of farmers and their black maidservant during and after apartheid.

The main storyline in it is the promise of the old mistress of the farm near Pretoria to give the servant the house in which she lives. A promise that the next generations of white family farmers cannot fulfill.

NYT: Russian weapons of Ukrainian separatists

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, The separatists in Donbass are not just militias armed with old weapons, writes NYT, they are more like modern armies. In the photo – separatists near the village of Petrovskoe near Donetsk, October 2016

A study of various types of weapons and ammunition used in the war in Ukraine shows that Russia has systematically fueled this conflict by supplying weapons, the newspaper writes. New York Times…

The study was funded by the European Union and the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conducted by Conflict Armament Research, a British weapons movement and use company.

This is not the first report to draw such conclusions: the US and the EU have long imposed sanctions on Russia for supplying weapons to separatists in Ukraine.

However, this study is the most detailed. It is unlikely to change the big picture, but it offers a more detailed look at the illicit arms transfers and illustrates their scale.

Earlier research was based on photographs and intelligence. The new report focused on real-world weapons.

Dozens of types of small arms, grenade launchers, MANPADS and thousands of ammunition taken from captured or killed separatists or from positions left by them were studied. Serial numbers have been rewritten and other signs have been identified to identify weapon manufacturers.

The report, entitled “Weapons of War in Ukraine,” says the separatist forces are more than militias armed with weapons inherited from the former Soviet Union. Rather, they imitate modern armies and follow established military doctrine.

The Kremlin has consistently denied arms transfers to Ukraine, even after Western governments documented large-scale arms transfers across the border. The scale of the supply of weapons to puppet forces in Ukraine, outlined in the report, only underscores the instability of the situation in the region, NYT notes.

The study focused primarily on small arms – the simplest but often deadliest in such wars. These weapons, according to experts, could not have appeared from anywhere other than Russian military arsenals.

For example, several types of grenade launchers, sniper rifles and mines were discovered that were never in service with the Ukrainian armed forces and, therefore, could not be captured from them by the separatists.

They also have specialized weapons. Researchers note, in particular, a Russian booby-trap, which is installed under a land mine and explodes when trying to defuse the mine.

More subtle evidence also indicates that the separatists have direct military support from Russia.

The report notes that Kalashnikov assault rifles used by militants during conflicts in developing countries are usually assembled from parts of different assault rifles. Inappropriate component serial numbers are common there.

But in eastern Ukraine that was not the case, the report says, suggesting a more direct route from the factory to the battlefield. Analysts identified the ammunition using the markings on the casings, and the weapons by the serial numbers.

The Russian government and Russian arms manufacturers did not respond to researchers’ requests for comment, NYT writes.

It didn’t work out to speed up

Photo author, Reuters

World leaders left Glasgow without undertaking increased obligations to reduce emissions, without which scientists predict a climate catastrophe for the planet and humanity in this century.

The summit was not without pleasant surprises and loud statements, but the unity did not work out either in words or in deeds, says our correspondent Alexei Kalmykov:

