Digest: 190 countries and organizations refuse coal, Iran is ready to return to the nuclear deal

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
420

Coal-fired power plant in Australia

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In 2019, 37% of the world’s electricity was produced from coal

The main thing is graphics

190 countries and organizations pledged to abandon coal

Many large coal consumers, including Poland, Vietnam and Chile, have pledged to phase out coal at the climate summit in Glasgow, the British government said.

Coal is the planet’s largest air pollutant and a major contributor to global warming. A total of 190 countries and organizations have decided to abandon it.

However, the largest countries, heavily dependent on coal, have not signed up to this promise. Among them are Australia, China, India and the United States.

The signatories pledged to abandon any investment in the production of electricity from coal, both internationally and domestically. Industrialized countries agreed to phase out coal in the 2030s, and poorer ones in the 2040s.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here