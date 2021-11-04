Dirty and “bloody” Brad Pitt in the company of Sandra Bullock got into the lenses of the paparazzi (photo)

The 57-year-old actor is likely playing one of five hitmen who, according to the plot, received the same order.

The shooting of the most anticipated action movie of 2021 “High Speed ​​Train” has started in Los Angeles, in which the main role is played by Brad Pitt, and he will be accompanied by Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Zazie Bitz , Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and others, reports Just Jared.

The paparazzi have already leaked photos taken on the set, in which you can see Brad and Sandra. The actor in the frame is wearing a white T-shirt, which is stained with blood and dirt. The pictures also show that the actors do not forget about the coronavirus and use protective shields between filming.

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt [+–] Photo: justjared.com

The film is directed by David Leitch, and this already promises a dynamic and spectacular action game with shootings, fights and other attributes of Hollywood thrillers.

The script for the film is based on the book by Kotaro Isaki. In the center – five assassins who have received the same order, which must be executed on a high-speed train, going non-stop from Tokyo to Morioka. In the course of the development of the plot, the killers understand that someone has started a dangerous game against them, and now each of them is fighting for his own life and trying to find a customer.

We will remind, recently the paparazzi “caught” Lady Gaga near a hotel in Rome (Italy). The artist, known for her passion for extravagant outfits, this time looked unusually glamorous. She wore an asymmetrical Celine dress with a predatory print, black Jimmy Choo pumps, a black studded faux leather mask from Michael Ngo and sunglasses. In her hands, the star was holding a dark green handbag, and as accessories, as journalists write, she chose a necklace with diamonds.

As it turned out, the celebrity is starring in Ridley Scott’s new film “The Gucci Assassination”. She plays Patricia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. It was Patricia who was convicted of organizing the murder of her ex-husband on the steps of his office in 1995. She spent 18 years in prison, and was released in 2016.

While she was on the set, unknown persons shot her dog walker and stole two of the three dogs. For the return of the animals, Lady Gaga promised half a million dollars, and soon her pets were found.