Dutch Foreign Ministry commented on the expulsion of the journalist Volkskrant from Russia

HAAGA, November 4 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The Netherlands considers the expulsion of the Volkskrant journalist from Russia inadmissible, the Russian ambassador explained this step with administrative reasons, Tessa van Staden, the official representative of the Kingdom of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom, told RIA Novosti. entry into the country until January 2025. “We regret that the visa for the Volkskrant correspondent in Moscow has not been extended. It is unacceptable for the Netherlands for a journalist to leave the country against his will,” van Staden said. , as well as with Moscow through various channels. “Our ambassador to the Russian Federation asked Moscow for clarification. We also talked with the Russian ambassador in The Hague on this case, to which we received a reply that the correspondent’s visa could not be extended for administrative reasons,” she added Representative of the Dutch Foreign Office.

