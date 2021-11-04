Dwayne Johnson already has an idea for a sequel to Hobbs and Shaw

While Dwayne Johnson has made it pretty clear that his disagreement with Vin Diesel will prevent him from returning to the Fast and the Furious franchise, he still wants to work on continuing the Hobbs and Shaw story. The first spin-off grossed more than $ 750 million at the box office, so the studio is clearly interested in the sequel, however, producer Kelly McCormick admitted that it may take more time to create it due to the busyness of the Rock himself and his partner Jason Statham.

However, in a recent interview with SXM, Johnson hinted that he already has an idea for the continuation of the story, which was also approved by producer Hiram Garcia:

“As far as Hobbs and Shaw, whom we love so much, I had an idea, so I called Donna Langley, our writer Chris Morgan and producer Hiram Garcia. I presented my idea and they all liked it. True, this would be the antithesis of what is usually found in the films “Fast and the Furious”, which are becoming larger. I just want to make a typical Hobbs movie. ”

It makes sense that Johnson wants Hobbs and Show 2 to stand apart from The Fast and the Furious as it is no longer part of the mainstream franchise, but his words could also indicate a significant shift in tone. In many ways, the first film felt part of the main story, and it is clear that there will be something completely new for viewers in the future. True, it is not yet clear when the tape will eventually hit the screens.

Photo source: Universal Pictures