Dwayne Johnson’s production company will give up real weapons on the set of motion pictures

American actor Dwayne Johnson said that his production company Seven Bucks Productions will completely abandon the use of real weapons on the set of films and TV series. He stated this during the premiere of the action movie “Red Notice”, writes Variety.

Johnson noted that the death of cameraman Galina Hutchins is a grief, and offered condolences to the girl’s family and all the members of the film crew of the western “Rust”. These events forced him to reconsider the attitude towards the use of weapons in all future projects.

Real pistols will be replaced with rubber dummies, and the cost of such a decision does not scare the actor. The company plans to take care of how it will look at the post-production stage. Dwayne Johnson will enforce this rule from any film company he works with.

Earlier, 214 Hollywood filmmakers signed an open letter in which they demanded to ban the use of real firearms on the set of films and TV series. “We have safe alternatives as visual effects and non-working weapons. We will not sit back and wait for the industry to change. It is our duty to make changes ourselves, ”the authors of the statement noted.

On October 21, actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cameraman Galina Hutchins during filming. He also injured director Joel Sousa. Baldwin didn’t know the props were loaded.

According to Variety’s latest reports, local New Mexico staff were preparing the weapons for the shoot, not Rust’s crew. No one has yet been charged with the fatal shooting on set.

Baldwin said in an interview that the US needs to tighten the rules for handling weapons. He called the incident “a terrible event” and added that the investigation is now figuring out how the live cartridge ended up in the revolver’s drum.