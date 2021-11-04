Employees of an ambulance station in the Jewish Autonomous Region decided to quit due to reluctance to get vaccinated

Workers at an ambulance station in the Jewish Autonomous Region decided to quit due to their reluctance to get vaccinated.

A letter of resignation in the city of Obluchye was written by 15 people, Vladislav Kogan, the chief physician of the emergency medical service of the region, told EAOMedia. He explained that he had previously communicated with employees. According to Kogan, the doctors argued their decision by the fact that since the beginning of the pandemic they had not been infected with coronavirus, therefore they do not want to be vaccinated. One of the ambulance doctors told the RIA Novosti news agency that he and his colleagues are moonlighting in a covid hospital and are in constant contact with patients. The interlocutor added that everyone allegedly already developed immunity.

As noted by local journalists, in the near future Obluchye may be left without an ambulance. However, the regional Department of Health in its Instagram account published a comment on behalf of the same Kogan, which says that in the event of the final dismissal of employees, residents of the city and nearby settlements will not be left without doctors. The text emphasizes that at the moment there are five main ambulance teams in the area, as well as additional forces deployed at medical institutions.

In October, regional authorities introduced mandatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens, including health workers. In case of refusal to vaccinate without good reason, the management should suspend doctors from work or transfer to a remote mode. According to the decree, the first dose of the vaccine must be received by November 15th.

Earlier, the media reported that Roszdravnadzor instructed its regional divisions to pay special attention to doctors who oppose vaccination and report their actions to law enforcement agencies.