Employees of the Astrakhan cafe, where Magomed Alkhanov was detained, and the security services of the port “Armada” told the details of how everything happened

The day before, there was an official message that a dangerous criminal who escaped from the Astrakhan mental hospital during a medical examination, Magomed Alkhanov, was detained in a cafe in the Trusovsky district of Astrakhan.

PUNKT-A found out in which cafe it all happened, and talked with those who were directly involved in the arrest.

Cafe “Chaikhana Istaravshan” is located in the ACCC. Few people know about its existence, since it is located about a kilometer from high-rise buildings and the nearest public transport stop, on the banks of the Volga, in the territory adjacent to the port of Armada. People “from the street” do not come here. Visitors to the cafe are truck drivers. The cafe is run by immigrants from Tajikistan, citizens of Russia; they have lived in Astrakhan for over 25 years.

On November 1-2, the security officials already assumed that the fugitive criminal was in the ACKK, and literally combed the microdistrict. On the evening of November 2, about 45 minutes before closing, a visitor entered the cafe “Chaikhana Istaravshan”. He asked to go to the toilet, washed there, took a cola, a donut and sat down at a table.

At the counter at that time were the son and son-in-law of the owner of the cafe. They did not immediately understand who was in front of them. But at that moment there was only one truck in the parking lot, the driver of which they know, and the whole area was pasted over with landmarks with a photograph of the wanted person. “This is it,” said the owner’s son to his partner in his native language. They spoke in Farsi, then the young man went outside and called his father.

At that time, my father was nearby in a car with the security officer of the port “Armada” Sergei (name has been changed for obvious reasons). They immediately went to the cafe.

Seeing a car approaching, the visitor wanted to go out into the street. But the exit was blocked for him, he had to sit down at the table again and continue his meal. Since the security officer was in camouflage, this alerted the “client”. At the moment when the men were about to go outside and call the police, Alkhanov tried to escape. First through the emergency door, but it was closed. Then he rushed to the window located behind the counter, and, jumping on the table, tried to open it. “At that time, there were knives for cutting bread on the table., – said the owner of the cafe. – In those seconds I managed to think that now he would grab a knife – and I have neither a son nor a son-in-law “…

The men had no choice but to detain a suspicious visitor. They grabbed him, tied him up.

This video captures the moment when the men went out to call law enforcement officers, and Alkhanov at that time tried to escape. The sound had to be removed, as there are words prohibited in the media.





At first Alkhanov tried to break free, then he began to persuade him to let him go, and promised to pay. Moreover, his speech is well delivered, in a conversation he disposes to himself, says Sergei. He was ordered to remain silent and held until the arrival of the security forces. After a while, officers from the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Federal Penitentiary Service, and the Russian Guard arrived.





By the way, according to the men, they found out about the fact that a reward was promised for helping in the capture of Alkhanov only after everything had already happened.

39-year-old Magomed Alkhanov, previously convicted under the article “Banditry”, is suspected of being a member of Basayev’s and Khattab’s gang and participating in the attack on Pskov paratroopers in February 2000 in the Argun Gorge. In that battle, which lasted almost a day, 84 paratroopers of the 6th company were killed, only six survived.

On October 26, Alkhanov escaped from custody from the territory of the psychiatric hospital at 15 Nachalovskoye Highway. According to the indications, he remained in Astrakhan, he was noticed on the territory of the Trusovsky district. On November 2, he was arrested.