Enthusiast successfully replaces Tesla Model S wheel with normal Model 3 wheel

The Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars, updated this year, began to be equipped with a steering wheel without paddle shifters, which gave many car owners a double inconvenience, but the manufacturer did not offer a regular steering wheel as an option. Enthusiasts volunteered to do such a transplant of control bodies on their own, and they already had their first positive experience.

Elon Musk, although he admitted that the company is developing a steering system with a progressive amplifier characteristic, emphasized that several years will pass before its implementation on serial electric vehicles. Toyota, judging by the company’s recent revelations, could even outstrip Tesla by combining a steering wheel with a steering system that changes the gear ratio of the electric power steering. The restyled Tesla Model S and Model X come with a 14: 1 fixed gear ratio electric power steering, which makes wheel maneuvering inconvenient at low speeds due to the inevitable need to repeatedly intercept your hands when rotating the wheel during maneuvers.

Tesla’s rejection of the steering column switches in cars equipped with a steering wheel caused the most problems at the stage of choosing a driving mode, since the new cars were no longer equipped with the usual selector that sets the direction of rotation of the wheels. As noted by Electrek, enthusiast Ryan Huber was among the first car owners who managed to rearrange the steering wheel from a Tesla Model 3 along with the shift paddles to the new Tesla Model S on his own. Initially, he wanted to limit himself to only a block of steering column switches, but then he got involved in the experiment and made the electric car obey a non-standard steering wheel for him in combination with steering column switches. To fully adapt controls alien to the model, we had to rewrite a part of the program code, which the author of the experiment without hesitation shares with like-minded people on the pages of the GitHub repository.

The steering wheels will be equipped not only with the Tesla Model S and Model X, but also the electric Cybertruck pickup truck and the Roadster sports car, which are preparing for mass production. The controversial innovation will inevitably shape the market for replacement governing bodies, although it is unlikely to be endorsed by Tesla.