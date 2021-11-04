Ethereum squeezes bitcoin | Investing.com

While consolidating below $ 64 thousand after yesterday’s growth, the rate continues to conquer record highs. The second largest digital currency hit new highs outside the $ 4,600 level in Wednesday trading, and then pulled back slightly. This is the sixth week of a continuous rise in the altcoin rate, which now seems to be aiming at the psychological level of $ 5,000.

In the wake of the outstripping Ether dynamics in the cryptocurrency community, they again started talking about the stronger prospects of this cryptocurrency in comparison with Bitcoin. By the way, Ethereum’s market cap has already reached almost 20% thanks to the recent rally.

The attractiveness of the largest altcoin increased after the update on the Ethereum network, which happened at the end of the summer and limited inflation by eliminating part of the commission that miners received as a reward. Investors who “picked up” Ethereum in the second half of September, the purchase has already brought almost 2 thousand dollars, and according to the prevailing forecasts in the market, the altcoin is only warming up and intends to show new victories both in the near future and in the longer term.

He shot well and, which today jumped to almost two-month highs, almost incessantly rising in price since the collapse on October 27. Quotes hit $ 1.2335, but recently pulled back below $ 1.2 on the back of local profit-taking. In the wake of the recent rise in the XRP rate, trading volumes have also increased markedly, and after a short pause, it looks like a new rally can be expected.

