Ethereum users pay more than $ 150 per exchange. When is the best time to conduct transactions?

The price of gas in the Ethereum network has been steadily holding above 150 Gwei over the past week, and in the afternoon it exceeds 200 Gwei, analyst firm IntoTheBlock draws attention.

Together with new highs in the price of ether, this leads to the fact that operations on the network of the second largest cryptocurrency for small amounts again become impractical. According to BitInfoCharts, the average commission for the last 24 hours was 0.012 ETH or over $ 54. This is the actual value for simple transfers of ERC20 tokens. At the same time, for the exchange of assets on the Uniswap decentralized exchange, you will now have to pay $ 165.

According to the heat map provided by IntoTheBlock, for a week now, Ethereum users have not had the opportunity to conduct a transaction with a gas price of less than 100 Gwei. Since the end of June, the average commission rate has grown by 2,300%.

Analysts have named the best time to complete transactions on the Ethereum network, taking into account the collected statistics. The most favorable period is from 08:00 to 14:00 Moscow time…

In August, the EIP-1559 update was launched on the Ethereum blockchain, which changed the principle of calculating fees. While the proposal made gas price fluctuations more predictable, users still have to pay large fees during high activity periods and additional fees for faster transaction processing by miners.

Meanwhile, the tokens of alternative protocols continued to rise in price, performing tasks similar to Ethereum, but at a more moderate cost of operations. Thus, the token of the Loopring project (LRC), which develops the infrastructure for conducting transactions at the second level of the network, grew by 250% over the week to more than $ 1.50. In his case, he was also helped by rumors that the video game store chain GameStop was preparing to announce a partnership with Loopring to launch its own NFT marketplace. In addition, the Solana token (SOL) rose 13% in 24 hours to a new high of $ 235 and surpassed Cardano in capitalization, becoming the fifth largest digital asset.