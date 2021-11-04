Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on a walk with their daughters

46-year-old American actress Eva Mendes has been in a relationship with Ryan Gosling since 2011. The couple had two daughters – Esmeralda (6 years old) and Amada (4 years old). Information about the actress’s personal life rarely appears on the Web, so fans were delighted with the new frames. Last Wednesday, the entire family was captured walking through Los Angeles, California.

The photographs show that for walking, all family members chose sports images with comfortable sneakers. Everything you need for the hike fit into a voluminous backpack carried on the shoulder by the head of the Gosling family. Each of the parents held one of the children by the hand, they moved at a short distance from each other. Their faces were covered with protective masks.

In one of the photos, netizens saw Mendes wearing a wedding-like ring on the ring finger of his left hand, prompting another wave of rumors. It is known that the couple have been together for almost ten years, but the wedding announcement did not follow even after the birth of their second child. Celebrity fans believed that Ryan secretly proposed to Eve and they got engaged. There was no official confirmation from the couple on this matter in the media.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya